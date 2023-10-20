Painting this weekend? Here's the starter kit you need for your DIY painting job

Don't waste time in the aisle at the paint shop this weekend, here's all the kit you need to get the job done.

The long weekend is here! If the weather stays good, it’s the perfect opportunity to get a couple of DIY projects completed.

One of the best DIY tips I ever heard was to gather everything you need for a job the night before you want to do it – so you don’t waste half the day traipsing round the hardware store.

So with that in mind, here’s a guide to the kit you need for a paint job this weekend:

Look for a kit

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Resene Colorshops provide a kit with all you need to start your DIY painting job off without a hitch.

Save faffing about in the paint aisle. Resene sells an eight-piece DIY starter kit for about $50, which has everything you need for a medium-sized painting job.

Preparation

Clean the area you’re working on. Then go in with putty, to fill nail holes, or damage, sandpaper to smooth it over ($15) – use a painter’s tool ($4) to apply the putty. Masking tape (from $8) protects windows, trims and edges. A drop cloth protects what you’re not painting – cloth ones can cost $20+, plastic ones are about $4.

Paint it

Use a cutting-in brush (from $21) for the edges around sills, doors, baseboards and architraves, and a roller, with a painting tray for walls.

Clean it

A painter’s tool will help clean brushes and rollers.

For an in-depth guide to painting, check out our Painting 101.