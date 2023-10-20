Painting this weekend? Here's the starter kit you need for your DIY painting job
The long weekend is here! If the weather stays good, it’s the perfect opportunity to get a couple of DIY projects completed.
One of the best DIY tips I ever heard was to gather everything you need for a job the night before you want to do it – so you don’t waste half the day traipsing round the hardware store.
So with that in mind, here’s a guide to the kit you need for a paint job this weekend:
Look for a kit
Save faffing about in the paint aisle. Resene sells an eight-piece DIY starter kit for about $50, which has everything you need for a medium-sized painting job.
Preparation
Clean the area you’re working on. Then go in with putty, to fill nail holes, or damage, sandpaper to smooth it over ($15) – use a painter’s tool ($4) to apply the putty. Masking tape (from $8) protects windows, trims and edges. A drop cloth protects what you’re not painting – cloth ones can cost $20+, plastic ones are about $4.
Paint it
Use a cutting-in brush (from $21) for the edges around sills, doors, baseboards and architraves, and a roller, with a painting tray for walls.
Clean it
A painter’s tool will help clean brushes and rollers.
For an in-depth guide to painting, check out our Painting 101.