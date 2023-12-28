Saved from the wrecking ball: Our favourite historic homes

Restoring the Spanish Mission-style Mt Roskill fire station building built in 1927 took Nigel Marshall and his family several years.

If you love “character”, nothing beats a historic home.

We don’t have centuries-old houses in Aotearoa, but we have plenty of 100-plus-year-old villas and bungalows, workers’ cottages, and even churches, schools and fire stations that have been converted for residential use.

One of my favourite homes featured in the Homed section of Stuff in the past year was this fire station conversion in Auckland’s Mt Roskill.

The 1927 landmark property on Mt Albert Road was lovingly restored to its original Art Deco aesthetic, and the team even retained a museum-like collection of vintage firefighting gear and equipment, and added an original 1966 Bedford fire truck.

Supplied Before: Squatters had covered the walls in graffiti after the station was unused for two years.

BAYLEYS After: Raw brickwork is exposed - the building has a concrete and double-brick construction.

BAYLEYS Stairs lead to two mezzanine bedrooms or office spaces.

It wasn’t in great shape when architectural designer, and experienced renovator Nigel Marshall bought it, and set to work with his family.

“The old girl was the furthest state you could imagine a building being in without actually demolishing it,” he says. “There was a lot of public interest when it came up for tender, but the sheer scale of what needed to be done obviously put a lot of people off.”

It took the family several years to renovate it to perfection. What a fantastic job they did.

Supplied Nelson’s Hardy St School House building from 1860 had also served as offices for the Ministry of Works and later, the Ministry of Education.

Supplied Jason and Jennifer Monopoli first looked at the building for business premises, realised it was too small, but bought it anyway.

Meanwhile in Nelson, Jason and Jennifer Monopoli, who describe themselves as non-renovators, were making over an 1860 building that was once a girls’ school.

This couple, who had been looking for business premises when they fell in love with the neglected building, ended up turning it into two self-contained apartments – a four-bedroom and a two-bedroom - to cater to the tourism market.

Steve Hussey The interior was stripped right back before being insulated, relined, re-wired and re-plumbed.

Steve Hussey Headboards in the six bedrooms were made from rimu ceiling timber.

While the facade of the building has a Category 1 listing with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, the interior was completely stripped and is now modern, comfortable, and all set for summer visitors.

HOMED It was built in 1890 to be beside the sea. It's still over looking the water, 25 kilometres from where it was first built (video published September 23).

This Victorian-era home, which is understood to have once graced Wellington’s Oriental Parade, was moved to Naenae in the 1980s, nearly 100 years after it was built.

A UK couple, in New Zealand for a decade, bought it and called it home for a decade before putting it on the market this year, as work called them home.

The house “jumped out” at them when they first saw it, according to Stuart Wimbush. “We thought we would be outbid, but New Zealanders seem put off by age and grandeur, so we were able to get it at the advertised price, which was just within our budget.”

Bayleys/Supplied The home in Naenae is believed to have been relocated from Oriental Parade.

Most of the work had been done when the house was relocated in 1984, but Wimbush brought it up to 21st century eco-standards by adding solar panels, a Tesla Powerwall battery and a dedicated EV charging station in the parking bay in front of the house.

Bayleys/Supplied The home was refinished beautifully inside.

The interior was already beautiful – renovated in keeping with its era and with many period features. The home was sold in September, and is no doubt being treasured by its new owners, just as Wimbush hoped when he and his family headed back to the UK.

“I'd love to keep the house, but it needs to be lived in and loved, and caring for it from the other side of the globe just isn't practical,” he told our reporter at the time. Being rented out wouldn’t work, he said: “It needs to belong to its occupier, to have that reciprocal relationship”.

John Adams/Supplied Before: Fallow Farm had not been occupied for over 30

Harcourts Oamaru/Supplied These days the house and gardens at Fallow Farm are pretty as a picture.

The house at Fallow Farm was just a shell of Ōamaru stone when owners John Adams and Jan O’Sullivan first saw it. It hadn’t been lived in for decades.

The couple, originally from Christchurch, had been searching for a big renovation project to take on when a friend told them about the ruined house on a local farmer's back block on the outskirts of Herbert, about 21 km from Ōamaru.

When they found it, the 1860-built house was in a dire state: "The roof had gone, so rain had got in,” Adams said. “All the flooring had gone, the mouldings around doorways and ceilings had gone. The only thing that hadn't gone was the stone walls and foundations which were in beautiful condition."

Harcourts Oamaru/Supplied The couple have fine art backgrounds, and enjoyed colour matching the period paint and wallpaper throughout the house.

The couple spent four years commuting to the property every other weekend from Christchurch to oversee tradespeople shoring up the building, putting plumbing and power back in. They moved in full-time in 2014, doing much of the finishing work themselves.

They didn’t make the house look modern inside. Instead, it’s in keeping with its era: The kitchen has a range, and painted tongue-and-groove walls, vintage tiles, and an 1860s concrete sink complete the period look.