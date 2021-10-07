Get what you want, where you want it, by customising your joinery

Custom joinery can help you maximise the space in your home, says designer Alex Fulton.

OPINION: We have recently moved back into our home after finishing an 18-month renovation.

Our house is long and skinny, which means space is not a luxury.

So I really had to get clever about what goes where and maximise every little corner.

I really like to customise storage and interior joinery as it means I can really get creative in spaces that are a little tricky and wouldn’t fit something off the rack.

READ MORE:

* I dare you to step away from cookie-cutter homewares

* Ideas to squeeze extra storage into every spare millimetre of your home



The key to getting it right is to really map out the area, use a grid page and work out the space, so it's to scale. This means you won’t get any surprises when working out where everything goes.

For example, in your bedroom, draw up your room to scale, then cut out each object that will go into the room, like bed, drawers, wardrobes etc.

Maybe you want to build in a wardrobe. Really nut out the area measurements, which will give you the true space you have to play with.

Within that, you can then work out what you need in each cupboard – high hanging space, drawers, shoe shelves etc.

Once the functional part is sorted, then comes the fun bit. How do you want it to look?

Joinery can be made of just about anything, from the more expensive solid wood or natural stone to a cheaper alternative, like laminate or engineered stone.

When it comes to coloour, joinery can be hand painted, two-pack coated or chosen from the colours supplied by laminate providers - it's a good idea to consider durability as well as the price point.

How you finish joinery can really make or break an aesthetic. Good handles can really elevate the simplest of doors, drawers or cupboards.

As always, really know your budget, how you are using the space (what is high use, versus lesser use), and specify accordingly.

Where possible, get samples, so you can test how the materials stain, what they feel like, their finish and how they will look in your space.

Joinery can be a confusing world, so it really pays to consider all your options before you commit to customising.

Alex Fulton is a designer and stylist with Alex Fulton Design.