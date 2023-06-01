British castle for sale for $60,000 – but renovations will cost $24m

Brough Lodge has been unoccupied since the 1980s.

A castle in Shetland is up for sale for just £30,000 - but renovations to save the 200-year-old building will cost £12 million (NZ$24m).

Brough Lodge, which is set on 40 acres of land on the island of Fetlar, is seeking a “philanthropic entrepreneur” who will take on its plans to transform the site into a world-class retreat.

The proposals would create 24 bedrooms and restaurants, including an elevated dining room, while retaining the existing building - at an estimated cost of £12 million to the buyer.

“The vision is simple but effective,” the Brough Lodge Trust, which was set up in 1998 to preserve the building, says on its website.

“Brough Lodge… will be transformed into a world-class retreat that will delight all who visit it.

“Under the plans we have developed, the building’s historic character would be fully respected.”

It added: “Our hope is that a philanthropic entrepreneur will share our vision and take on the project.”

Since taking over the estate, the volunteer-run trust has spent more than £500,000 (NZ$1m) of donations to make the property watertight and add a new roof.

Dating back to 1820, Brough Lodge was built by a merchant called Arthur Nicholson and inspired by architecture he had seen while travelling in France, Switzerland and Italy.

UrbanImages / Alamy Stock Photo The proposals would create 24 bedrooms and restaurants at the castle

The category A listed building situated on the north-west end of Fetlar has been unoccupied since the 1980s when the last Lady Nicholson moved out.

Olive Borland, the last heir of the Nicholson family, transferred ownership of the estate in 2007 to the Brough Lodge Trust and is one of the trustees.

Guests participating in retreats at the castle would have the chance to do textile classes, with the trust hoping to spotlight Shetland’s global reputation as a centre of excellence in knitting and weaving.

The island’s peaceful setting would also be ideal for yoga retreats, the trust said.

The project will benefit the island of 61 people thanks to the creation of up to 14 jobs, it added, while “further inward investment may be stimulated”.

The building will also help to develop a better understanding, both within Shetland and further afield, of Fetlar’s cultural heritage.

The proceeds of the sale of the lodge will go towards tuition in hand knitting for children, the trust says.