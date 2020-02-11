Whanganui woman claims Kāinga Ora violated her privacy with postcard detailing rent

Jan Tweedie says her privacy was violated by Kāinga Ora when she was sent a postcard detailing the rent she owed.

A woman feels her privacy has been breached by Kāinga Ora – formerly Housing NZ – after the agency sent her a postcard detailing the rent she owed.

Whanganui resident Jan Tweedie, 53, said she discovered the postcard on February 3 when returning home from work.

"It shows my personal details of how much rent I’m paying and how much I owe. This is deeply personal information that should only be between [Kāinga Ora] and myself," she said.

"If this was in a sealed envelope it wouldn’t have been a problem. Anyone walking past the mailbox could see at a glance what this was."

READ MORE:

* Housing New Zealand tenants made my dream first home a living nightmare

* Housing New Zealand fixes 'swamp' state house after tenant raises voice

* Housing NZ report into meth test saga to cover 'every aspect' of 'policy failure'

The postcard said Tweedie's extra payments were "making a difference to your rent debt".

Jan Tweedie Tweedie has been a Kāinga Ora tenant for 13 years.

It spelled out how much extra she was paying per week and how much she still owed.

"Just a quick note to say thank you and keep it up!!" the postcard read.

Tweedie, who has been a Kāinga Ora tenant for 13 years, said she felt it was a "violation" of her privacy.

"Anyone could have read that, even just walking down the street and I have a neighbour who doesn’t like me," she said.

Jan Tweedie The postcard was a token of gratitude, Kāinga Ora said.

A Kāinga Ora spokesman said the agency had no intention of breaching Tweedie's privacy.

"Our tenancy managers communicate with our customers all the time to ensure they are living well in their homes," he said.

"Aside from visits, we often use these postcards as a personal gesture, to express our gratitude and appreciation for tenants and to encourage them as well."

The spokesman said Kāinga Ora will ensure any future postcard messages to customers don't contain specific financial details or are relayed either by phone or face to face.

Tweedie is planning to lodge a complaint with Kāinga Ora.

Charles Mabbett, a spokesman for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, said he doesn’t advise agencies to use postcards to convey sensitive personal information.

"Our advice would be for the tenant to complain to [Kāinga Ora]," he said.

"If the complainant is unhappy with how the agency handles their complaint, they could follow up and make a complaint to our office."