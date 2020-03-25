Coronavirus: Tenants told 14-day notices sent if rent not paid

​

As the country prepares for a lockdown, property managers are telling tenants that they must pay rent or likely receive a 14-day notice - something a renters' group says is "tone deaf".

In Wellington, property management group Quinovic has told its tenants that notices will be sent if they do not pay in time.

Down south, renters in Christchurch were told in a letter by Prestige Property Management Limited that rent was still due as usual and the company emphasised it had a "zero rent arrears policy".

With the lockdown starting at Wednesday midnight, a rent freeze will begin which means landlords will not be able to increase rent. The Government has also said it will look to "extend no-cause terminations". It is understood to mean people will not be able to be evicted for not paying rent.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Bindi Norwell previously told Stuff that with a rent increase freeze and the current environment, it encouraged landlords, tenants and property managers to "keep the lines of communication open, as some rent may be better than no rent in the current environment".

Prestige Property Management Limited told its tenants to contact them if they had trouble paying rent.

In the letter, the company said it had a zero rent arrears policy and "if you are struggling to pay rent you must utilise the government subsidies or contact the Ministry of Social development".

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF In an email, Quinovic says it would not be able to help tenants who were locked out of properties and would not be conducting inspections or viewings (file photo).

In an email seen by Stuff sent to tenants from Quinovic, they were told "it is likely that missed rent payments will still result in a 14 day notice to you.

"This is an insurance requirement for most policies. Please note that unpaid rent during the lockdown will still need to be paid afterwards.

​"It is important that you understand that if you run into financial difficulties you must contact MSD asap and apply for benefits and accommodation supplements," the email said.

Quinovic also said it would not be able to help tenants who were locked out of properties and would not be conducting inspections or viewings.

"Please keep yourselves safe. Tough times for everyone for a while."

Quinovic has been contacted for comment.

Jim Rice/Stuff In an email from Quinovic to some Wellington tenants, missed rent payments would still result in a 14-day notice (file photo).

Renters United spokesman Robert Whitaker said it expected landlords to be more sympathetic than this, especially with many people worrying about their income.

"It's pretty tone deaf given there is a huge level of uncertainty - it's disappointing to see this kind of communication," he said.

"The message from the Government about being kind doesn't seem to sit well with this."

Ministry of Social Development (MSD) group general manager of client service delivery George van Ooyen previously told Stuff it was preparing for a growing number of people seeking assistance from Work and Income New Zealand.

"Planning is in place to meet the increased demand for our services and for any changes in our services that may be needed in the future.

"Our services are continuously being reviewed. This includes looking at where we need extra staff and how we will support them to work safely. "