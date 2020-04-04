Auckland adult dorm dwellers in coronavirus lockdown with 23 flatmates

Residents of The Coh are stuck with each other for a month during the lockdown - but they're not worried.

It sounds almost like a social experiment or an episode of Big Brother – 23 flatmates are locked in a house together for a month.

But the residents of The Coh in central Auckland say there's no better place to be during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Coh is a co-living development with 22 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a shared kitchen and living areas, including a cinema room.

Twenty-three people, including owner Ben Spence, live at the property on the corner of Karangahape Rd and Symonds St. They each pay about $350 per week in rent.

Like the rest of New Zealand, the residents have stayed at home since midnight Wednesday and won't leave, except for trips to the supermarket, pharmacy or to get urgent healthcare, until at least April 22, as the Government tries to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The group is passing the time by playing board games, watching movies and having cooking competitions.

Fitness classes are being held in one of the living spaces at 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

When the weather's good the flatmates play cricket or soccer in The Coh's private driveway.

"The main thing obviously is making sure people don't get cabin fever," Spence said.

"It's once people start getting bored and there's not enough going on that they'll start picking at each other."

Spence said co-living was a great lifestyle year-round, but particularly during a lockdown.

"In terms of mental health, I think this is probably the best place you'd want to be in Auckland.

"You've always got access to be able to chat to someone and I think that's the most important thing if you are in self isolation. If you don't have anyone you'll go crazy."

Lauren Johnson has been living at The Coh for about eight months.

The 23-year-old manages three stores in the Merchant shoe chain but is off work because they've had to close for the lockdown.

She said so far the lockdown had been "quite fun": "We're just trying to help each out. It's so positive."

The group has set up a dedicated co-working space for those who can work from home.

That's where Karl Jakelski is spending most of his weekdays during the lockdown, along with about five other residents.

He said the arrangement was working well: "It's distraction-free, it's pretty good".

Jakelski, 23, is employed at an architecture and engineering firm which allows staff to work from home whenever they want so the transition has been easy.

He joins his flatmates for games and activities after he's clocked out for the day.

"For people like me whose family is spread out this is one of the best places [to be]. I feel safe," Jakelski told Stuff.

As The Coh's owner, Spence feels a sense of responsibility to ensure the tenants stay well.

He's cleaning the house thoroughly twice a day and has dotted hand sanitisers around the property.

"We are being very wary. Everyone is aware of the situation and following [protocols]," he said.

They are ordering Bargain Box food bags to reduce the need to go to the supermarket. They have also split into groups of about four or five and nominated one person from each group to go out to the shops or pharmacy when necessary.

If someone gets sick, they'll go into isolation at a studio unit at another location in Auckland.

"Everyone know that it's extremely serious and obviously a lot more serious because we are in a shared house," Spence said.