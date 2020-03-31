Coronavirus: Auckland landlord offering free rentals wants others to do the same

Auckland has become a ghost town during the level 4 lockdown, with deserted streets, motorways and beaches.

A landlord who is offering two properties for free to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic is calling on other landlords and property developers to do the same.

Just before the country went into lockdown at 11.59pm on Wednesday, a five-bedroom home in Auckland's West Harbour was listed on Trade Me for just $1 a week.

Owner Angela Olsen said she just wanted to do her part to help stranded families during the next four weeks and would do it for free.

TRADE ME A family of seven moved into the West Harbour property on Monday.

This week, Olsen said she had also decided to offer up a small property on her farm in Riverhead that she was setting up as a bed and breakfast because the demand was so big.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus lockdown: West Auckland rental offered for $1 for family in need

* Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern warns border restrictions will exist for some time

She has managed to help a number of families, including a family of seven who moved in to the West Harbour property on Monday.

SUPPLIED Auckland landlord Angela Olsen was calling for other landlords and property developers to offer their empty properties for free as well.

Olsen said the family had been staying with an aunt in a two-bedroom property where four others were already living.

The property had also been used by a group of firefighters helping out during the lockdown after Fire and Emergency NZ approached Olsen as the group was between accommodation, she said.

In the bed and breakfast, Olsen had been housing two British doctors with two children under 3.

They had had five flights out of New Zealand cancelled and were staying in a motel with two beds and no outdoor space.

They were meant to be staying at Olsen's property until April 10 but had managed to get a flight home on Sunday.

The property is empty again and Olsen is now on the lookout for any others who may need it.

TRADE ME The West Harbour property has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Olsen said she is challenging other landlords and property developers to offer up their empty properties for free during the four-week lockdown.

"These people are not going to damage these properties, they are too appreciative of having somewhere to stay," Olsen said.

"They are not a risk at all. They are just people like you and me who happened to accidently be away on holiday at the wrong time."

If you are interested, or know anyone that may benefit from the bed and breakfast property, please email angelaolsen@me.com.