Northland mum had cold showers for a month after landlords didn't fix cylinder

A mother had to bathe her infant son at her father’s house and have cold showers for a month after her landlord refused to fix the hot water cylinder.

Monique Fisher rented a house in Northland’s Whangārei. On December 18, she told her landlord’s daughter, who lived in the Netherlands, that the hot water was not working.

However, the landlord’s daughter refused to get it fixed because the previous tenant had said there was nothing wrong with it and there were no issues when Fisher first moved in.

Fisher went to the Tenancy Tribunal and issued the owners, who lived in Korea, with a 14-day notice to repair it.

The broken hot water cylinder was eventually fixed about January 20.

Google Maps/Supplied The house on Kamo Rd, Whangārei, was without hot water for a month.

Adjudicator Nicholas Blake said if the landlord’s daughter had responded correctly to Fisher’s first email, it was “very likely” the cylinder would have been repaired before Christmas.

He said Fisher had been left in the stressful position of having to deal with property problems herself as the overseas owners had not appointed an agent in New Zealand and had been out of the country for the full duration of the tenancy.

Blake also said a lack of working smoke alarms in the house was endangering Fisher and her son.

Despite Fisher sending multiple emails, the owners had taken no action, he said.

They had also failed to provide a copy of the tenancy agreement, despite Fisher emailing and asking for it twice.

Stuff Tenant Monique Fisher was forced to have cold showers and bathe her infant son at her father’s house (file photo).

As a result, Fisher received an email from the landlord’s daughter in February telling her that her mother had decided to sell the house and she had six weeks to move out.

The landlord’s daughter later withdrew this notice and then made another attempt to end the tenancy on June 17 by sending a 90-day notice.

Although this notice complied with the Residential Tenancies Act, Blake said it was “arguably retaliatory”, like the first.

Fisher’s landlord Kyuwha Hwang was ordered to pay her $3920.44 in exemplary damages and compensation.

She also had to ensure working smoke alarms were installed by July 17, otherwise the rent would reduce by $100 per week until that was done.