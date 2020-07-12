Auckland flatmate wanted: $220/week to rent corner of lounge

The rental crisis in Auckland has strangers sharing beds as incomes struggle to keep up with housing costs.

An Aucklander is looking for a flatmate to rent a corner of her lounge for $220 per week.

The space, which is separated from the living area by privacy screens, is being advertised on a flatmates wanted page on Facebook as suitable for a woman “looking for a place to crash”.

The woman who posted the ad wrote that the corner was “very well separated” from the rest of the two-bedroom apartment, which is located in central Auckland.

According to the ad, the apartment boasts sea views and is bright and sunny.

Screenshot An Aucklander is looking for a flatmate to rent this corner of their lounge for $220 per week.

Photos posted with the ad indicate that the corner is furnished with a single bed and some shelving.

“Ideal flatmate would be a tidy quiet person that may work a lot and is out of the house a lot and just needs a place to sleep,” the ad said.

They would be a non=smoker and “not [a] party person”.

Screenshot How the "corner" has been advertised online.

The apartment is in Britomart, with a Countdown supermarket downstairs and swimming pool and tennis court in the building that residents can access for free, the ad said.

The weekly rent of $220 includes bills but not a car park.

The median weekly rent on a room in Auckland central west was $257 in the first six months of 2020, according to data from Tenancy Services.

For Auckland central east, it was $270.

A bond of $250 would be required to secure the “corner”, the ad said.

Facebook The corner is separated from the rest of the room by these privacy screens.

James Crow, the founder of advocacy group Gimme Shelter Aotearoa, said it was no surprise that people were renting out living areas as incomes had not kept up with the cost of living.

“$200 should get you a room in an apartment, but it doesn’t any more. For some people [paying the going rate] would mean that they’re left with no money for food or power.”

He had been a similar situation himself when he was working at an overseas ski field and renting a space behind a couch where he pitched a tent, he said.

While the arrangement was perfectly legal, whether it was ethical depended on whom the person advertising the space was marketing it to: “[Is it] someone that’s vulnerable, that’s in a situation where they’re not being treated for a larger issue other than just needing a place to sleep?”

Stuff has contacted the woman who advertised the apartment for comment.

It is not the first time an Aucklander has sought a flatmate for such an arrangement.

In January 2019, a university student posted a listing on an Auckland flatmates wanted Facebook group saying they were “looking for a male who wants to rent out the living room” of their apartment, which was shared with three other people, for $100 per week.