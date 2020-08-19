Auckland landlord must pay $950 after entering tenant's home while she slept

Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

A landlord who entered his tenant’s house while she slept has been ordered to pay almost $1000 in damages for harassment.

Christine Thompson rented a property owned by Don Webb in Dairy Flat, north Auckland.

Thompson lodged a Tenancy Tribunal claim against Webb for harassment and unlawful entry, as well as compensation for carpet cleaning, broken glass and flooding.

According to a recently-released tribunal decision, Thompson lived on her own, while Webb lived in a property next door.

READ MORE:

* Mother's cooking fire damages 80 per cent of uninsured rental

* Landlord photographed tenant in bed, ordered to pay $600

* Tenant awarded $1500 after tradesman invades privacy by entering bedroom



Thompson told the tribunal she was harassed by Webb and didn’t feel safe on the property.

Webb would raise his voice and yell at her, Thompson said, and after just three weeks living on the property, he yelled at her to “clean up [her] stuff”.

Supplied The tenant and landlord lived on neigjbouring properties in Dairy Flat. (File photo)

She said Webb also yelled at her when she tried to stop a cow from eating her plants and when she gave notice to end the tenancy. She said she felt shouted at “like a dog”.

Webb said he didn’t accept those allegations but did admit he once tried his key on her door and opened it while she was sleeping, which woke her up.

He said he had opened the door to “check the key was working”. He also admitted entering her property on another occasion without permission to deliver a rent increase notice.

The Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator agreed it would have been frightening for Thompson to be woken up in such a way.

Thompson also said Webb had accused her of lighting a fire and burning rubbish before taking his accusations back, and his dogs often strayed onto her property.

Webb accepted he had been on Thompson’s property to attend to various maintenance issues but denied any harassment.

The way Webb acted had worried and distressed Thompson, the Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator said, and he had committed an unlawful act intentionally.

“I find clear intention of the landlord to breach the tenant’s quiet enjoyment of the premises and unlawful attempt to enter the premises on at least two occasions.

“The effect of the landlord’s conduct has meant that the tenant did not feel safe in her own home, and she has left the premises. There is a strong public interest in ensuring that tenants are able to feel safe in their homes without fear of intrusion by the landlord.”

Webb was ordered to pay $954.24 to Thompson.