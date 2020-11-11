Woman ordered to leave Auckland rental after breaking into neighbour's bedroom while he slept

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

An Auckland woman must leave her rental property after breaking into her neighbour’s home and sitting on his bed while he slept.

The incident was brought before the tenancy tribunal by the Papatoetoe property’s landlord, The Rent Shop, against Kushbu Priya Singh and her mother Shiu Kumari Singh.

The Rent Shop applied for termination of the tenancy immediately due to antisocial behaviour by Kushbu Singh, which was scaring neighbours.

Neighbours on either side of the rental on Sean Fitzpatrick Place, agreed Kushbu Singh had yelled at them in the past, and on May 16, had spat on one of the neighbours.

Tribunal adjudicator Toni Prowse said the spitting was particularly troubling given the country was in level 3 lockdown at the time.

One of the neighbours, identified by the tribunal as “K Singh” (not related to the tenants), dealt with the brunt of the harassment, said Prowse.

Kushbu Singh had sent emails to his workplace falsely accusing him of being physically abusive towards women.

The emails to K Singh’s workplace were “deeply troubling”, Prowse said, and seemed designed to ensure K Singh would get in trouble and lose his job.

K Singh said as a result of the emails he was investigated which had been embarrassing and distressing.

The greatest concern for Prowse was security footage showing Kushbu Singh climbing in an unlocked window of K Singh’s house late at night on September 25.

K Singh said he had been asleep at the time and was awoken to Kushbu Singh sitting on his bed. He grabbed his phone and recorded what happened next and played it to the tribunal.

In the recording he repeatedly tells Kushbu Singh to leave his house and asks her what she's doing.

She refuses to leave his room, until police are called.

Kushbu Singh denied acting in a way that caused discomfort to her neighbours and instead blamed K Singh and his flatmates for having parties with loud music.

The break-in incident was “an egregious breach of Mr Singh’s comfort, peace and privacy in his home”, Prowse said.

“It left him feeling very stressed, vulnerable and frightened about what Ms Singh might do next.

“The neighbours both told me that they feel stressed, and unsafe. They have both had to install cameras at their property for security and there have been repeated calls to the police when they are concerned about their safety.”

Prowse granted immediate termination of the tenancy.