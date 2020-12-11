Ho ho ho: Tenants told to pay their rent before spending on Christmas

The Rent Shop in Dunedin has urged tenants to keep rent a priority during the Christmas period.

A Christmas email sent by a property management firm was anything but festive when it urged tenants to avoid “termination season”.

The email shocked a long-term renter who told Stuff she was “appalled” by the tone of the email.

“I felt really insulted, and threatened by the language used.”

The email was sent by Dunedin’s Rent Shop on Wednesday evening and said: “Christmas time is also known in property management circles as ‘termination season’, as so many people choose to use their rental payments for Christmas spending instead of ensuring that accommodation for them and their family remains top priority over this period.”

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Tenants told 14-day notices sent if rent not paid

* South Auckland 'slum' landlord raises ire of tenants

* 'Pathetic' landlord leaves tenants out of pocket and facing homelessness

* Christmas conflict between landlords and tenants



“We see so many tenants get behind, and then not be able to catch up,” the email said.

“We then have a difficult time with the unfortunate job of having to remove and terminate these tenants from their properties.

“It is not pleasant at all, and we can only enjoy our Christmas less because of this.”

The message angered a tenant, who said the company had assumed people spent their rent money on presents or holidays.

hamish mcneilly/Stuff The Rent Shop's office in Dunedin.

“It came across as a really passive-aggressive threat to the tenants, and I think it is sad they have such an obviously dim and disdainful view of the people who rent their properties.”

The Rent Shop's email told tenants: “We urge you therefore, that you pay careful attention to ensure that throughout December and January, you pay your rent on time, every time.”

“We ask this simply so that your living arrangements are not jeopardised over this coming festive season.”

The tenant said she wanted the email to be made public to make the property management firm accountable.

Any difficulties in paying rent should be between the property manager and the tenant, she said.

Stuff sought comment from The Rent Shop operations manager Adriana Botha, who was not initially aware of the email, and was not in a position to comment.

Dunedin franchise general manager Denise Robinson called back and asked if a certain tenant at a named address had complained.

She said the email was sent annually, and helped remind people to prioritise their rent.

“We deal with our tenants on a case-by-case basis. We have some tenants who end up coming to us saying, ‘I can’t pay my rent,’ and we work with them.”

“Termination season” was a common phrase used in the industry, she said.

Associate Minister of Housing Poto Williams said Christmas was often a difficult and stressful time for many.

“I am disappointed in the lack of empathy and humanity displayed in this communication to tenants. It is not in the spirit of compassion, nor is it in the spirit of Christmas.

“Tenancy Services is available for any tenant that was in receipt of this communication who may feel distressed by its content and requires information on their tenancy rights.”

Williams said she encouraged anyone experiencing hardship to contact the Ministry of Social Development, which could help with some housing costs.