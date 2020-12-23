Auckland landlord rang tenant's boss, accused him of being a 'P smoker and liar'

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

An Auckland landlord who called a tenant’s employer and made accusations the tenant smoked methamphetamine has been ordered to pay $1000 in damages for harassment.

A man and his wife rented a Weymouth property from A1 Rentals Ltd. Stuff has chosen not to name the couple.

In November, Carole Smythe from A1 Rentals called the man’s employer and asked whether the man worked for him.

In a statutory declaration, the employer said Smythe had called the man a “P smoker and a liar”.

Smythe also said the house, on Leaver Place, had tested positive for methamphetamine.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied The tenants, who were living at a property in south Auckland’s Weymouth, were awarded $1000 in damages.

According to the employer, Smythe also asked whether he was aware the man was doing “PD” –preventive detention.

Smythe admitted she did call the man’s employer, but challenged some details.

She said the reason she called was because she was wondering whether her tenant was still employed.

Immediately after the call from Smythe, the employer called the tenant and told him he needed to take a drug test at his own cost.

Adjudicator Nicole Walker said there was no lawful reason for Smythe to call the tenant’s employer and found she had committed an unlawful act.

“It is the view of the tribunal that the landlord phoned the tenant’s employer to cause trouble for him,” Walker said.

Walker said the phone call and subsequent drug test had been “upsetting” for the tenant, who denied taking drugs.

“A landlord should not disclose the personal information of a tenant where there is no lawful purpose,” Walker said.

Walker ordered A1 Rentals to pay the couple $1000 for harassment.

A1 Rentals has previously been ordered to pay $200 to the same tenants for unlawful entry.