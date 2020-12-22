Median rent now 21 per cent higher than in 2015, Trade Me data shows

Rents around New Zealand have skyrocketed by more than 20 per cent in the last five years and new data shows there’s no sign of the rise coming to end.

The national median weekly rent stayed at $520 in November, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index.

Not only is that price 4 per cent higher than the national median at the same time last year, but it is an increase of 21 per cent on November 2015.

Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said every region in the country was up year-on-year in November.

“It’s rare to see increases across the board but that’s just a mark of the New Zealand rental market - it’s hot nationwide.”

The biggest annual rises were in Southland, where rents were up by 16.7 per cent to $350 a week, and Manawatu/Whanganui, where they were up by 15.8 per cent to $440 a week.

While rents in the Bay of Plenty were up by just 4.9 per cent, the median weekly rent hit a new record of $535, which made it the only region to hit a new record in November.

Nationally, supply was up by 6 per cent in November when compared with the same month last year.

Mudge said it was the biggest year-on-year increase in supply Trade Me had seen since June, but as demand was up by 20 per cent year-on-year, rental prices around the country had stayed very high.

“The biggest supply and demand increases were seen in the university cities of Otago and Manawatu/Whanganui as students looked to relocate over the summer break and to lock in a spot for the upcoming year.”

In Otago, supply was up by 35 per cent year-on-year, and demand was up by 33 per cent.

Manawatu/Whanganui’s supply increased by 25 per cent, while demand was up by 19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Auckland region’s median weekly rent was up by 4 per cent year-on-year, which left it at $575 in November.

That was an increase of $5 on October but, in line with the national trend, the region’s year-on-year supply increase of 8 per cent couldn’t keep up with the demand, which was up by 16 per cent year-on-year.

It was a similar story in the Wellington region, where the median weekly rent was up by 6 per cent year-on-year to $580 in November, while supply was up by 5 per cent and demand was up by 14 per cent.

Mudge said the rental market had a turbulent year in 2020 and there was no doubt that it has been a stressful time for renters.

“Prices have skyrocketed this year and they’re not showing any signs of slowing down.

“The government did its best to provide tenants with certainty over the lockdown period by introducing the rent freeze and while that helped temporarily the wider issue of supply and demand has continued to see rents climb.”

Rising rents, which outstrip income growth, are a big concern for many, with questions over what level of increase is reasonable, along with calls for rent controls, increasing.