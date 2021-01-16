Landlords evicting 'troublesome' tenants amid nerves about ban on no-cause evictions

Advocates say “troublesome” tenants who ask for repairs and maintenance to be done are instead getting 90-day notices to leave.

Landlords are evicting tenants they perceive as being “troublesome” before new rules banning no-cause evictions come into force next month.

Christchurch Property Investor Association president Shirley Berryman said several members told her they were evicting “their more troublesome tenants” ahead of the new rules becoming law on February 11.

Others told her they would leave the market as they feared the changes would make it too difficult to be a landlord.

Tenants Protection Association (TPA) chief executive Penny Arthur said there had been a 60 per cent increase in tenants seeking help with no-cause terminations over the last three months compared to same time last year.

READ MORE:

* Evict anti-social tenants before law change, Otago landlords advised

* Government bans rental bidding, limits rent rises, and ends no-cause evictions with new rental laws

* Tenants trapped abroad in pandemic, leaving landlords out of pocket



Under the new rules, a landlord can increase the rent only once every 12 months, and the practice of rental bidding, where landlords or property managers invite prospective tenants to offer more to secure a competitive spot, is banned.

The law will also abolish the practice of no-cause terminations, where landlords can remove their tenants without giving a reason, if they give 90 days’ notice.

The tenancy can still be terminated if the landlord wants to sell or needs the property for themselves or a family member.

Supplied Auckland tenant and tenants’ advocate Bruce Gordon welcomes the new legislation.

If a tenant is late paying rent or has carried out anti-social acts on three separate occasions, the landlord can apply to the Tenancy Tribunal to terminate the tenancy.

The existing rule allowing a landlord to apply to the Tenancy Tribunal for eviction after a tenant fails to pay rent for 21 days remains.

Auckland tenant Bruce Gordon, who runs the Tenancy Support NZ Facebook group, also said there had been a significant increase in the number of tenants being issued no-cause evictions in the last three months.

Despite the short-term pain, the new rules would increase stability for tenants and the rental market in the long term, he said.

“The laws have always tended to favour landlords and protect their financial interest, unfortunately at the expense of tenants,” he said.

“It’s become a landlords’ market, so I congratulate the Government on finally putting in place policies and laws which protect tenants.”

Berryman said some changes were fair, but landlords were nervous about the end of no-cause terminations.

Berryman, who owns between 10 and 20 rental properties in the South Island, said she never had to use the no-cause termination in her 25 years as a landlord.

Supplied Canterbury Property Investors Association president Shirley Berryman says some landlords fear the new tenancy rules will make it too risky to rent out their property.

It was reassuring nonetheless to have the option, she said.

“It will certainly make us very careful in the tenant selection process. It would be easier to have a rental property vacant for longer, while selecting a tenant rather than ending up with a troublesome one.“

Arthur welcomed the changes, which she said would allow tenants to settle into homes.

It was “incredibly stressful” for families to know they could be evicted without cause at any time, or to face rent increases every six months.

Existing rules protecting landlords from anti-social tenants or those not paying the rent remained in place, she said.

She said the term “troublesome” often included tenants who asked for repairs and maintenance to be done.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern talk about the new tenancy laws expected to pass this week. (Video first published August 4, 2020)

“Instead of getting maintenance, they get a 90-day notice to end their tenancy.”

She was not worried about landlords leaving the market or leaving their properties empty.

“Rents have been rising steadily for years,” she said.

“The bigger concern is ghost houses – perhaps in that situation the money would be better put into shares and let someone else have a roof over their heads.”

Pru Morrall, managing director of The Good Girls Property Management company, said the market was “incredibly buoyant” and she did not know any landlords who would rather have their property empty under the new rules.

No-cause evictions were rare, she said. “If you do your due diligence, you don’t have tenants from hell.”

About 1.5 million tenants rent about 600,000 properties in New Zealand.

When the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act was passed last August, the Real Estate Institute said a survey found 46 per cent of landlords and investors were likely or highly likely to sell their rental property if the ban on no-cause evictions went ahead.

From July 1, further healthy home standards will come into force. New rules for heating insulation, ventilation, moisture and drainage and draught-stopping standards will ensure rentals are healthy and safe.