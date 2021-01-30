Landlords publishing 'bad tenants' lists online could be breaking the law

What will the new changes in NZ tenancy law mean for renters? (First published August 2020)

Landlords are compiling lists of so-called “bad tenants” on websites and social media – a move that could get them into trouble for defamation and breach of privacy.

The NZ United Landlords website offers members access to a list of people who are deemed undesirable tenants.

Tenants checks are advertised on the site for $10 a piece. Prospective members are encouraged to add names to the list to gain a discount on a gold membership.

A Facebook group called Bad Tenants New Zealand (landlords only) also has a list of almost 200 “bad tenants”, featuring full names and locations and visible to all 3200 members.

Posts made by members also name tenants with unverified allegations against them.

There appear to be no checks or criteria to be on the latter list, which was created in January 2018.

A barrister and the Privacy Commissioner have warned those behind the lists could be in breach of privacy and liable for defamation, while a tenant named on one described them as “a disgusting invasion of privacy”.

Supplied A landlords-only Facebook group shares a list of ‘bad tenants’ with its 3200 members.

A woman named on the Bad Tenants New Zealand (landlords only) list, whom Stuff has chosen not to name, was angry to learn of its existence.

“It blows me away.”

She was ordered by the Tenancy Tribunal in 2018 to pay rent arrears and bond to her landlord, but said the landlord “did so much wrong within the tenancy as well”.

“We have never had any problems with a landlord before and will only go through agencies because of these people.”

She said she would complain to the Privacy Commissioner about the list.

The United Landlords' website advertises its own lists of “bad” tenants.

“The Tenancy Tribunal of NZ cannot force a bad tenant to meet their obligations [but that] does not mean that tenant’s history is limited to that only landlord​,” the website states.

“So get angry, get over it and get even ... let’s make them famous and immortalise their names and photos on record, forever.”

There is no public name behind the United Landlords website or its public Facebook page. Messages Stuff sent to the Facebook page this week were left unanswered.

Christchurch senior barrister Kathryn Dalziel, an experienced privacy lawyer, said those behind the pages were in breach of the Privacy Act.

They were soliciting information about tenants from former or current landlords in “an unfair way with no right of recourse”, and without any transparency for tenants, she said.

Tenants who appeared on the list could claim for breach of privacy unless they had authorised their names being added to it.

“Landlords can refer tenants to debt collection agencies where they may end up with a bad credit rating, but they will have difficulty in establishing there is a right to name and shame them on a site like this.”

Supplied A Facebook page encourages landlords to add tenants to its database.

People running the list could also be liable for defamation, she said.

Those setting up the site made a “big assumption” that the landlords who provided names were telling the truth.

Aggrieved landlords should lodge complaints about tenants through the right channels, such as the Tenancy Tribunal, Dalziel said.

An administrator for the Bad Tenants Facebook page, Wane Wilson, said the person who created the list had been removed and blocked from the page “as per my lawyer request”.

“The list was her making – nothing to do with this group and end of story. After you read [this] you will be blocked also,” he said in a message.

However, the list was still viewable at the top of the group’s page on Tuesday morning, a day after Wilson’s message.

The person who appears to have created the list, Lisa Rigby, was still an administrator of the page. Rigby did not respond to a request for comment.

Tenants Protection Association chief executive Penny Arthur said she was aware of several landlord groups with similar lists, and an increasing number of tenants had reported feeling like they were being blacklisted, but did not know where or why.

“We have seen some of what has been posted and it is quite shocking.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tenants Protection Association manager Penny Arthur says the Privacy Commissioner needs to take a hard line on landlords blacklisting tenants online with no proof.

The Privacy Commissioner needed to take a hard line on such behaviour, she said.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner said the Privacy Act gave people the right to access information that was held about them and to ask for that information to be corrected if it was wrong.

“Failure to respond to a request for personal information is deemed an automatic breach of the Privacy Act,” a spokesman said.

If the group with the information refused, then those affected could make a complaint to the office of the Privacy Commissioner.

PRIVACY RULES FOR ONLINE TENANTS DATABASE

