New rules in place but more rental changes may follow

Major tenancy law reforms have just come into effect but there may be more rental sector changes to come, the Associate Housing Minister says.

The Government’s overhaul of the Residential Tenancies Act was the biggest in a generation and that prompted a Ministerial housing visit to mark the commencement of part two of the reforms on Thursday.

Associate Housing Minister Poto Williams and Takanini MP Dr Neru Leavasa took a tour of the new Wattle Park housing development in Manurewa.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Government reforms mean New Zealand's rental laws are now fit for our times, Associate Housing Minister Poto Williams says.

At the start of the visit, Williams said the reforms meant rental laws were now fit for the times and reflected the realities of the modern-day renting environment.

With around 600,000 households renting and around 41 per cent of children living in rented homes, the reforms came at a time when Kiwis were renting more than ever, she said.

“That’s why a key focus of the reforms has been to improve security of tenure and enable tenants to put down roots in their communities and make their houses their homes.”

The reforms mean it will now no longer be possible for landlords to issue 90-day “no cause” termination notices and fixed term tenancies will automatically rollover to periodic tenancies on expiry unless otherwise agreed.

Rent bidding has been outlawed, rent increases have been limited to once a year, and landlords are required to allow tenants to make minor alterations to a rental property such as baby-proofing, hanging pictures, and earthquake-proofing.

Provisions to improve compliance have also been introduced and both landlords and tenants can now apply for name suppression if they are successful in a Tenancy Tribunal decision.

Williams said the Government believed the rental laws now provided adequate protections for both tenants and landlords.

However, many tenant advocates believe further Government intervention in the rental market is necessary, especially given escalating rents around the country - and it looks like they could be in luck.

When asked about the prospect of additional changes to the rental market in the form of rent controls, Williams said the government was looking at a range of options.

The regulation of the property management industry, which was a policy the Labour Party campaigned on during last year’s election, was also still on the cards.

Both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robinson have emphasised this week that the Government has more announcements on housing related measures to come.

Wattle Park, a greenfield development of 112 new homes, is an example of private sector companies and community housing providers (CHPs) working together to provide a range of housing supply.

It is a mixed-tenure subdivision made up of 53 houses owned and or leased by three CHPs - Accessible Properties, Penina Health Trust, and Emerge Aotearoa; 31 KiwiBuild houses and 28 private properties.

Emerge Aotearoa chief executive Barbara Disley said that as a socially responsible landlord, they welcomed the tenancy reforms and looked forward to working with their tenants to ensure they had enduring homes.

“It’s critical that a house can be a home and that people have connections to their community. It will help to build strong communities and a strong New Zealand.”