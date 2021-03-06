Kāinga Ora must pay Auckland mum $3500 after 'netball-sized hole' rots through floor

A woman and her family had been living in the Sharland Ave rental in Clendon Park since 2015.

Kāinga Ora has been ordered to pay $3520 after failing to maintain a south Auckland property where a family lived with rot and mould for years.

The problem became so bad a “netball-sized hole” formed in the floor under the carpet.

Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Nicola Maplesden said there were many significant issues at the house, in Clendon Park’s Sharland Ave, and they had not been remedied within a reasonable time.

They included toilet blockages and leaks not being addressed until there had been six blockages and leaking onto the floor, ongoing leaks causing mould damage to rooms, and an electric heater not being repaired for two years.

The tenant told the tribunal she had made numerous phone calls and sent emails to the landlord about the problems, asking for them to be fixed.

Going to the tribunal was the only way she felt she would be taken seriously.

“All I ever wanted was someone to listen,” the tenant told the tribunal.

Maplesden said a large organisation responsible for government-owned housing “should be expected to comply with its obligations”.

“The fact that the tenant complained for so long and to so many people satisfies me that this breach was intentional.

“It may be that one or two people employed by Kāinga Ora did not take her complaints seriously, or that one contractor did a poor job, or one property manager did not follow up after an inspection.

“But for this to continue to happen over a number of years, a number of contractors, and a number of property managers is not mere oversight.”

The tribunal heard some floors and walls became so rotted they had to be replaced.

The tenant, her partner, and their five young children had to sleep in the lounge during the repairs as two of the bedrooms were unusable.

Mould and dust possibly stirred up during the repairs may have exacerbated asthma and other respiratory symptoms, Maplesden said.

A Kāinga Ora representative told the tribunal it acknowledged that it has a clear obligation to maintain its properties. It is one of the biggest landlords in New Zealand and one whose tenants may be vulnerable.

Maplesden ordered Kāinga Ora to pay the tenant exemplary damages of $3500.

Those were at the “higher end of the scale” due to the number and duration of maintenance problems, and because the landlord as a government social housing provider “should do better”, she said.

Kāinga Ora area manager Tavai Karapani told Stuff Kāinga Ora had apologised to the tenant and moved her to a home better suited to her family.

“We should have been more responsive and listened to what she was saying. We have around 190,000 customers in 67,000 properties, and it’s very important to us that we do our best for them all.

“We didn’t for this family and we paid a price for that, most crucially in terms of their goodwill. We’ll make sure we work very hard to restore that.”