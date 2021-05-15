Auckland tenant kicked out of rental after inviting friends over to steal mail

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

A woman has been booted out of an apartment block after her friends stole mail from other tenants.

The Airedale Property Trust took its tenant Kirsten Hooper to the Tenancy Tribunal following the thefts and abusive behaviour towards others living in the apartments in central Auckland’s Eden Terrace.

Hooper would often play loud music and party, causing disruption to others in the building, the trust said.

Things became so bad a previous tenant decided to leave. The trust read out a letter from the previous tenant, who described being intimidated and threatened by Hooper.

The letter said the person had terminated their tenancy because of Hooper’s behaviour towards them.

Hooper had allowed her associates to have her swipe card which gave them access to the building and garage area, the tribunal heard.

The associates then committed illegal activities, including theft from letterboxes and the garage, it heard. Police had been called to all the thefts.

CCTV was captured by the trust, showing Hooper’s associates stealing items from letterboxes and the garage. Hooper could also be seen in the videos, “thereby confirming the connection” between them, the tribunal said.

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff The tenant had been living at an apartment block on Flower St in Auckland’s Eden Terrace.

The trust said the breach wasn’t able to be remedied. It had tried repeatedly to resolve the issues with Hooper, but the behaviour continued.

In August 2020, the trust arranged a meeting with Hooper to discuss the illegal activity and noise complaints, but she did not attend, it said.

Tribunal adjudicator Jane Northwood said breach notices had been served to Hooper twice in the past year for excessive noise, parties being held, allowing non-residents access to the car park, and covering up a smoke detector.

“It would be inequitable to refuse to terminate the tenancy,” Northwood said,

“The property manager is receiving ongoing complaints about the issues and has lost at least one tenant because of intimidation by the tenant.

“I am satisfied the tenant has breached her obligations under the tenancy agreement and the tenancy should be terminated immediately, and possession be given to the landlord.”

Hooper was ordered to leave the property by April 23, 2021.