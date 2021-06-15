Tenants exposed to toxic fumes and smoke while living in West Auckland rental

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

A group of Auckland tenants were unable to use part of their rental property and were exposed to toxic smoke and fumes due to construction work during their tenancy.

The tenants, whose names are suppressed, said their landlord, Buy West Property Management Limited, had breached their quiet enjoyment by carrying out extensive renovation work in December 2019.

During the renovations, scaffolding was placed around the property and certain parts of the house were unusable, the group told the Tenancy Tribunal.

The work was also “odorous and noisy”, and the tenants were exposed to toxic smoke and fumes.

The tenancy at the West Auckland property began in November 2018 and ended in January 2020, according to the tribunal’s decision.

Tribunal adjudicator Toni Prowse said the landlord, contactors and tenants didn’t have a clear understanding of just how much work there was going to be.

The work included the deck being replaced, the gutter above the laundry being repaired, fixing a leak in the garage back door, replacing a corner garage wall that had black mould, and exterior painting of the entire house.

For more than two months, the tenants could not use their downstairs office and the third bedroom.

They also had to leave the house for three days while work was carried out.

The tenant and her flatmates worked from home, something the landlord did not know, the tribunal said.

That meant there was greater disruption for the tenants.

Prowse said it was clear at the height of the repairs the property was not able to be lived in due to construction noise and toxic fumes.

Buy West Property Management Ltd was ordered by Prowse to pay the tenants $6515 in compensation and exemplary damages.