The suburbs where landlords are having to work to appeal to tenants

There is a shortage of rental properties nationwide yet on Auckland’s popular North Shore some landlords are reporting they are struggling to find tenants.

Demand for rentals around the country outstripped supply in May, according to the latest Trade Me Property rental index. It said the number of properties listed was up 1 per cent on April, but demand was up by 5 per cent.

But Trade Me’s data showed the situation was different on the North Shore, with rental supply up and demand down.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said the number of rentals on the North Shore market increased by 4 per cent in May when compared to June. At the same time, demand in the district dropped by 7 per cent month-on-month.

NZ Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick said a number of North Shore landlords had reported they were finding it extremely difficult to get tenants for their rentals.

A significant number of properties had been listed on Trade Me since last year, she said.

“One reason could be that more apartment buildings closer to the CBD are being finished and people are choosing to move into them instead.

“Another reason could be the rents being asked for do not meet the market and are too high.”

Trade Me’s rental data also showed that at $610 a week in May, rents on the North Shore, along with the Papakura district, were the most expensive in the Auckland region. This was despite a 2 per cent year-on-year drop in rental prices.

Supplied/Supplied Demand for rentals is down on Auckland's North Shore, Trade Me’s data suggests.

Ray White Birkenhead’s property management head Linda Wong said her team was not struggling to find tenants for landlords, but the condition of the rental did make a big difference.

Relatively modern properties which were well looked after and had good bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms were not difficult to rent, she said.

“But rentals that are dated and not in great condition are hard to shift. Tenants are more picky these days. They are aware of the healthy homes standards and what condition a property should be in.”

The rental environment had been a rapidly evolving space over recent years, due to a suite of changes including the healthy home standards and tenancy law amendments, Wong said.

“Mum-and-dad-type landlords who manage their properties themselves may not be up to speed with all the changes and what they mean.

Supplied/Supplied Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot says it is generally harder to secure tenants for more expensive houses.

“And if a landlord’s property does not tick the boxes and appeal to tenants and the rent is too high, then a landlord might struggle to rent it.”

Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot said there did not seem to be a particular problem finding tenants on the North Shore compared to elsewhere in Auckland.

But the latest quarterly rental report from her agency showed the average weekly rent for North Shore rentals was $645 a week, which was the second-highest in the region after the Eastern suburbs.

It also showed there had been little movement in North Shore rents with a year-on-year increase of just 0.3 per cent, whereas rents had gone up in other parts of Auckland.

Generally, more affordably priced rentals attracted more people to viewings and it was harder to secure tenants for more expensive houses, she said.

“The speed at which a property is rented does depend on its condition, with the healthy homes standards having become more important, as well as the rent being asked.”

Barfoot said there werr a lot of new development taking place on the North Shore and it could be that more renters on the North Shore were buying properties and moving out of the rental market.

“A lack of migration could also be having some impact as it has always been a popular area for people, and especially families, moving to Auckland.”