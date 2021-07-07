Name suppression for tenants guilty of anti-social behaviour, rent arrears

What will the new changes in NZ tenancy law mean for renters? (First published August 2020)

Tenants who have lost their cases at the Tenancy Tribunal are being given name suppression, and that has left landlords and property managers outraged.

Changes to tenancy law, which came into force earlier this year, allowed both landlords and tenants to apply for name suppression if they were successful in a tribunal decision.

But in several recent tribunal rulings, the adjudicators gave name suppression to tenants who had been unsuccessful in their cases.

In one case, an adjudicator terminated an Auckland tenant’s periodic tenancy after three separate anti-social incidents in a 90-day period.

READ MORE:

* Tenant of 'unlawful' $850-a-week Grey Lynn, Auckland, property awarded $5786

* Tenant who took toilet seat and door ordered to pay

* Landlords say concerns about Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill ignored



The anti-social behaviour included playing loud music, swearing, verbally assaulting a neighbour and a domestic incident that required police attendance.

As required under new tenancy law requirements, the landlord had given the tenant a written notice after each incident.

The adjudicator found the landlord had established the anti-social behaviour and that it was fair to terminate the tenancy.

But the adjudicator granted the tenant name suppression “so that their ability to secure future rental accommodation is not hindered by this order”.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Tenant names in Tenancy Tribunal rulings of intentional damage should not be suppressed, landlords say.

In another case, a landlord was awarded nearly $3000 for several intentional incidents of damage, which included holes in the walls throughout the house, and for rubbish removal and garden work to return the property to a clean and tidy condition.

The tenant did not attend the hearing but the adjudicator suppressed all their identifying details.

In a third case, the adjudicator ordered a tenant to pay their landlord the nearly $3000 they owned in rent arrears but suppressed the tenant’s name.

Tenancy.co.nz senior consultant Scotney Williams was surprised to see the tribunal awarding name suppression in some cases where the tenant had wholly lost their case.

Adjudicators were able to do this because a subsection in the legislation allowed the tribunal to suppress any party’s identifying details if it believed it was in the party’s interest or in the public interest, he said.

“Essentially, this means the tribunal can suppress any tenant’s details, no matter what the circumstances and even if they don’t ask.”

But landlords had the right to know if potential tenants had previous tenancies terminated for anti-social behaviour, or had racked up substantial rent arrears, or thousands of dollars in intentional damage, he said.

“This law change clearly makes tenant vetting more difficult at a time when tenant selection is more important than ever.”

Kaimai Property Management director Liz Stewart said it was important to be able to fully research and learn about prospective tenants before offering a tenancy.

Stuff Tenancy.co.nz senior consultant Scotney Williams says a subsection in tenancy law allows Tenancy Tribunal adjudicators to suppress tenant details no matter what the circumstances.

“A history of rent arrears, anti-social behaviour and intentional damage should be disclosed to any future landlords in order to enable them to make informed decisions about their property.”

NZ Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick was shocked to hear there had been tenant name suppression in some cases of rental arrears or proven anti-social behaviour.

She said it was wrong as private landlords provided houses, which were expensive assets, to tenants in good faith and they needed to have some security around doing so.

“But we need the courts to be honest about what is going on and giving tenants name suppression in cases like this makes effective tenant vetting impossible.”

While security of tenure was important, landlords should not have to suffer because a tenant had been allowed to get away with bad behaviour and had simply moved on to another tenancy, Cullwick said.

SUPPLIED NZ Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick says landlords need some protection from tenants who behave badly.

“There should be consequences for bad behaviour and having tenant names published in such tribunal rulings offers landlords some protection from it.”

But Tenants Protection Association Christchurch manager Penny Arthur said there were usually reasons why an adjudicator granted name suppression to a tenant, even if they were not detailed in the ruling.

An adjudicator could order name suppression where there was no public interest in the outcome, or if being named would unfairly prejudice a party, she said.

“For example, a tenant might agree for the tenancy to be ended because they are struggling to pay the rent but are locked into a fixed-term tenancy.

“In that case the tenant hasn't really ‘lost’: it is the best outcome for all concerned and isn't the business of anyone else.”

Name suppression might also be given if there was a family violence issue, or if naming someone would enable them to be tracked down, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tenants Protection Association manager Penny Arthur says if there is no real reason for a tenant to be named, an adjudicator might suppress their name.

“It is about the bigger picture. If there is no real reason for a person to be named, then the adjudicator might decide to suppress their name.”

Arthur said she was concerned that instead of focusing on resolving the tenancy issue, there seemed to be a focus on retribution or revenge.

“Fairness comes from the outcome, such as ending the tenancy and/or awarding compensation or exemplary damages, not from the ongoing naming and shaming of tenants.”