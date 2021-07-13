Auckland landlord who called tenant a 'bloody Māori' must pay $8900 in damages

Cherie & Sunil Kaushal are advocates for Indian people trying to find rentals in Auckland.

An Auckland landlord harassed his tenant by using derogatory language against him, calling him a “bloody Māori”, a tribunal has found.

The former tenant of an Auckland property, who had his identity suppressed by the Tenancy Tribunal, was awarded almost $9000 after his landlord let him live in an unlawful rental, forbade him from having guests over, and made offensive comments about his race.

The tenancy lasted about 14 weeks, from November 2020 to February 2021. The rental was a sleepout, and the landlord, whose details are also suppressed, lived in the main house on the same property.

The sleepout consisted of two rooms – there was no proper oven or stove, power came in via an extension cord from the main house, and the plumbing also came through a pipe from the main house.

Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Robert Kee said the sleepout was rented as a separate dwelling, despite not having consent from the Auckland Council.

“I am satisfied the premises couldn’t lawfully be occupied as a place of residence. For these reasons I find the premises were unlawful.

“The nature of the premises was well below an acceptable standard. The premises were unsafe due to inadequate electrical work and the lack of smoke alarms.”

The tenant told the tribunal the landlord would also come into the sleepout without permission regularly.

On one occasion the tenant said the landlord poked his nose into the sleepout while the tenant was drying himself after getting out of the shower.

The tenant said he wasn’t allowed to have guests over, except for his son, and several times the landlord made derogatory comments about his race.

Kee said the landlord “persistently” came into the sleepout without being invited, and would tell the tenant off in ways he found “insulting and demeaning”.

The landlord called the tenant a “bloody Māori” and told him, in front of other people, to take his “Māori a..” somewhere else.

The landlord gave the tenant two weeks to move out of the rental property, which meant for three weeks he had to sleep in his car as he searched for a new place to live.

Kee said the landlord was required by law to give the tenant 90 days’ notice to move out, and the short notice had caused the tenant considerable emotional distress and loss of dignity.

The landlord was ordered to pay the tenant $8920.44, for a rent refund due to the property being unlawful, the property being unclean, interference with privacy, unlawful entry, and compensation for emotional harm.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said landlords could not treat tenants or prospective tenants differently on the basis of their race or ethnicity.

“It is disappointing when I hear of such cases. They indicate there is still some work to be done in Aotearoa around the elimination of racism and racial bias.”

Foon said anyone who believes they have been discriminated against in a tenancy situation can complain to the Human Rights Commission or to tenancy services.