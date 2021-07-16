Auckland landlord harassed tenant to the point he needed anti-anxiety medication

Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

An Auckland landlord has been ordered to pay a former tenant $700 after harassing him for several months after the tenancy ended.

The tenant, who has name suppression, took landlord Weiguo Wang to the Tenancy Tribunal after the ordeal, which he said was “very stressful”.

The tenant occupied a property owned by Wang in Mt Roskill from November 2019 until January 2021.

Google Maps/Supplied The tenant had been living at a rental property in Mt Roskill from 2019 to 2021.

When notice was given to end the tenancy, the tenant said Wang began to harass him. This carried on for months after he moved out.

READ MORE:

* Name suppression for tenants guilty of anti-social behaviour, rent arrears

* Tenant wins payout after landlord causes 'unreasonable level of emotional distress'

* Auckland landlord rang tenant's boss, accused him of being a 'P smoker and liar'



The tenant told the tribunal Wang’s behaviour became “unreasonable”, and he was pressured to move out his belongings while the tenancy was still ongoing.

He said Wang would send him angry messages and phone calls, saying it was the tenant’s fault he couldn’t find anyone new to move in.

After moving out of the property, the tenant said Wang continued to harass him and would call or message him several times a day for months.

The tenant also said Wang managed to get the phone number of his employer and told his boss the tenant was “untrustworthy and lying”.

The call caused friction at work, the tenant said, and his boss spoke to him about the call. Wang also made similar calls to the tenant’s former flatmates, the tenant said.

In these calls, the tenant said, Wang told his former flatmates he “lacked integrity” and “had poor values”.

The ongoing harassment caused the tenant to have trouble sleeping as he said he felt so stressed all the time, the tribunal heard.

He began making mistakes at work as he couldn’t concentrate, and believed this caused him to be declined for a promotion.

The tenant provided the tribunal with a medical certificate which showed he had seen his doctor in March 2020 and reported the symptoms.

He was prescribed Lorazepam, an anti-anxiety medication, and referred to a specialist for further help.

Wang did not attend the tribunal’s hearing, although he had filed a cross-application seeking compensation for damage to the carpet.

But the tribunal’s decision said these claims were dismissed as Wang didn’t appear.

“I am satisfied that in this case the landlord has engaged in behaviour that amounts to harassment,” the decision said.

“While a landlord may contact a tenant for legitimate purposes related to the tenancy, the excessive number of communications, as well as their tone, has amounted to harassment.”

The decision said it was “very concerning” Wang had contacted the tenant's employer in relation to the matter.

“It was completely outside the bounds of the landlord-tenant relationship.”

Wang was ordered to pay the tenant $700 in exemplary damages for the harassment.