What tenants should know before renovating a rented home

When I lived in the UK, I painted more than my share of flea pit rental homes, slathering crisp white over nicotine and burnt-chip-fat yellow, before I could bring myself to move in.

Often just another part of the process of long-term renting, it wasn’t unusual to discuss this with the landlord, and get a bit of a rent reduction for doing the work, or for the landlord to pay for materials. Everyone is happy at the end of the day.

In Aotearoa-NZ, however, where renting has traditionally been in either state housing, student accommodation, or relatively short term in well-kept private homes, decorating your new rental yourself is just not the done thing.

Why on earth would you put your time, and let's face it, your own money too – renovating isn’t cheap – into someone else’s investment, when they might just price you out of the rent, or sell the property out from under you afterwards?

READ MORE:

* Lockdown has not stopped house prices rising

* 'We've made a lot of money': Why some Kiwis are bucking the trend, and refusing to sell at auction

* Could apartments be the answer for first home buyers? Market opens up for those prepared to go small



And do landlords want their tenants taking on work when they have no control over the quality and finish?

Have you renovated your rental, or had tenants who did? Email your story to homed@stuff.co.nz

“It's a bit of a grey area, because there's nothing in the tenancy act that covers these kinds of cosmetic renovations,” says Renters United Auckland branch convenor Saskia Yates.

While there are provisions for applying for minor fixtures, and alterations, such as braces for a bookshelf, or adding electrical outlets, the key word is minor, and often they will need to be removable, to return the property to the state it was when the tenant moved in.

Wanting to change or refresh the look of the home is “quite a new problem” that renters are having to think about, because the housing crisis is driving people into long-term rentals.

“Renters want to live with dignity, they want to have a workable kitchen, those are huge parts of your daily life, that have a big impact," said Yates.

“People are obviously desperate to have some level of autonomy, or agency over the quality of the home.”

Leon Seibert/UNSPLASH You need to get your agreement in writing before undertaking any work for your landlord.

Tenants need to have an “open discussion with their landlord or property manager” if they are wanting to make any changes to their home, says Real Estate Institute of New Zealand chief executive Jen Baird.

“As renovations could range from painting a room or installing a security system, through to building a new deck or carport, there is no single approach to how they should reach this type of agreement when tenanting a home.

“Communication will be the most important factor throughout it all, including records of conversations around what is going to be done, who is going to complete the work, and whether there is an expectation to return anything to ‘substantially the same condition prior to the changes’ at the end of the tenancy.”

It’s also important to remember that substantial work may require council compliance and consents, and in the case of plumbing, gas or electrical work, a qualified tradesperson will need to do it, no matter how handy the tenant thinks they are.

“There are a few ways tenants can ensure that they get to enjoy the renovations they complete on a property, such as negotiating a longer fixed-term tenancy with the landlord, which will often be favourable with the landlord too.”

Tenants looking to exchange reno-labour for a rent reduction can’t just rely on a handshake or good will to protect their interests, says Rainey Collins associate Louisa Joblin, who specialises in residential tenancy law.

Roslyn Tirado/UNSPLASH Should you put your own time and effort into sprucing up your rental?

“Both parties need to be sure that there is certainty about the terms of the arrangement, such as who is paying for what, detail about the permission the tenants have to do the work, and any requirements the landlord might impose.

“If there has been an agreement that the tenant doing work will result in something like a rent decrease or a temporary pause on rent reviews, this should be recorded in writing and signed by both parties. It is very risky to rely on goodwill or a verbal conversation only.”

Having a signed, written agreement “gives both parties some comfort that they could rely on the agreed terms if a dispute arose later”, just as a signed tenancy agreement does.

While Joblin says there is no specific form or agreement template for cosmetic work to a rental, there is a form for tenants to request work from the landlord, or to request to make the kinds of minor changes now allowed under the tenancy act. You can find them, and guidelines for using them, on tenancy.govt.nz.

It’s crucial that everyone knows who is responsible for any extra costs or issues that might arise, and it might be better for everyone if the tenant requests the work from the landlord, rather than offering to take it on themselves, says Joblin.

“For example if a tenant offers to repaint the exterior of the house, but then that reveals mouldy wood, the tenant would expect that repairing the wood would be outside the scope of what they had agreed to do, but would the landlord agree?”

Disputes most often arise where arrangements like this have been discussed but not written down.

“It becomes a case of the landlord’s word against the tenant’s. It would be wise for both parties to take independent legal advice before signing, to make sure there are no hooks or surprises with what is being agreed to.”

KJ STYLES/UNSPLASH There is a risk when you do work on a property that isn’t yours.

Tenants can't stop their landlord from increasing their rent, or ending the tenancy, unless a new tenancy agreement has been signed.

“Provided the landlord acted in accordance with the law when increasing the rent or ending the tenancy, the tenant would be unlikely to have any recourse. Of course if the landlord acted unlawfully, or breached a written agreement the parties had put in place, then the tenant could look into taking legal action.”

For Yates though, it “says a lot” that renters are “so desperate to have a house that is of a good standard that they have to consider making an investment on someone else's in this investment.

“It concerns me. Because if we say it's OK, we're giving landlords even more of an excuse to provide substandard housing. They may just say, 'well, I can just leave it as it is and someone will come in and spend their time and money on improving this place.

“Landlords often say they're providing a service, which I don't necessarily agree with, but if we had to go with that argument, I can't think of any other service that you pay to use, and also have to pay to improve.”

Ultimately, it will come down to what kind of relationship you have with your landlord, and how vital the changes are to you.

As the prices of even the smallest homes continues to rise, it’s someone we might all need to consider in future.