Landlords hot under collar after 'modern' homes fail to meet heating standard

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

A modern home built to code last year shouldn’t be expected fail the healthy home standards, but many have because of a change in heating requirements that landlords say has left them out of pocket.

Property manager Leon Choi, from A Grade Rental Homes, said one example on his books was a 160 square metre, two storey, four bedroom townhouse that was built in 2020.

Under the heating standard, there must be one or more fixed heaters to directly heat the main living room to the minimum heating capacity required.

Choi said going by the Government’s heating standard assessment tool, the output requirement was 9.4 kilowatts, but the heat pump installed had a 5.8kW output.

That meant there was a 3.6kW shortfall, and the only option was to replace the existing heat pump or top it up with another one with an output of more than 3.6kW, he said.

“It would cost the landlord over $2000 to do so as, under the regulations, the landlord can not top up using an electric heater or another cheaper solution according to the regulations.

“But the tenant will probably never use both heat pumps in such a small living area. It is uneconomical and not environmentally friendly for normal usage. The requirement is unreasonable and unrealistic.”

Landlords have run into this problem and spent thousands of dollars to ensure their rentals meet the heating requirements under the healthy home standards.

Stuff Heat pumps are the preferred heating device under the healthy homes heating standard.

And now many of those landlords have found out the expenditure was not necessary after all.

That is because the Government announced last week the heating requirements would be changed for new homes built to the 2008 building code requirements for insulation and glazing and for flats.

For these types of properties, the heating formula will be updated, it would be possible to install smaller heaters, and there would be more flexibility for innovative, energy-efficient technologies.

Landlords with these properties have longer to meet the heating standard, as their 90-day compliance period would not start until six months after the changes come into effect next April.

Rentals which were not built to the 2008 code requirements or were not flats still had to comply with the current heating standard requirements.

The Government said the changes were due to rental industry feedback, and they came after Associate Housing Minister Poto Wiliams admitted there were issues with the heating calculation tool earlier this year.

Landlord representatives have long argued the heating calculation tool was defective and overstated the requirements, often in existing homes as well as new builds.

Auckland Property Investors Association president Kristin Sutherland said a flawed assessment tool was financially cumbersome to landlords and the more a landlord spent on compliance, the more pressure there was to increase rent.

Supplied Auckland Property Investors Association president Kristin Sutherland says the heating standard changes are welcome.

“It is one thing to overspend if the tenant wants it or if it creates a better health outcome for the tenant. But if there are no discernible extra benefits or if bigger heat pumps are left off because they are expensive to run, it is wasteful spending.”

Propertyscouts director Ryan Weir said properties with open-plan living, kitchen and dining areas with stairs that led to a connected space like an upstairs hallway were particularly problematic.

Under the standard, this was considered one main living area that had to be heated, but upstairs hallways were not usually considered part of a living area, he said.

“Stairwells can have upwards of a five-metre ceiling at the highest point which substantially increases the required heating capacity.”

The calculator had confused landlords with modern homes who knew their existing heating devices were fit for purpose and could not understand why the heating tool claimed they were not, he said.

“While the changes to the standard reflect a more pragmatic approach, the calculator would have already forced some landlords to install oversized or additional heat pumps which are superfluous.”

Sutherland agreed the changes to the standard were welcome, as the Government had acknowledged a mistake and was taking steps to fix it.

“But the situation is not 100 per cent, and the lowering of the standard gives rise to legitimate grievances from those landlords who have over-complied, tenants who have had to pay more rent because of it and other tenants who may feel a peeling away of government support.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The heating assessment tool has already forced some landlords to install ‘oversized’ or additional heat pumps.

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden, who has been advocating for landlords on the issue, said there was still uncertainty about the heating calculation.

“The minister needs to get a new system in place, so landlords have clarity, and she needs to work with landlords who faced extra costs as a result of her mistake.”

While some landlords had spent money to comply with the heating standard which now proved to be unnecessary, no landlords had fallen foul of the Tenancy Tribunal for not complying with the standard as it was too early in the compliance timeline.

From July 1, private rental properties have had to comply with the healthy homes standards, which set minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture, drainage and draught-stopping in rental properties, within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy.