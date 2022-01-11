TradeMe pulls listing for caravan inside shed that was offered as $285pw rental

According to the listing, the caravan could fit a queen bed or smaller.

A $285 per week Auckland rental property, which consisted of a caravan inside a ramshackle shed, has been removed from TradeMe, which says it does not comply with regulations.

The listing, advertised as a one-bedroom property in Waitākere, asked for $285 per week for a single person, or $355 per week for a couple.

The lister, “Rental 123”, said the caravan came with a cooker, small fridge, and hot and cold water.

STUFF Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

Smokers were OK, while pets were negotiable, they said.

READ MORE:

* $125 rent for a patched-up caravan in Auckland

* Minivan offered as Auckland room 'third world'

* Humble Queenstown home for rent at nearly $1000 a week



“Caravan with roof and outdoor shelter roof is insulated,” the listing description said.

Trademe/Supplied The listing was taken down by TradeMe on Tuesday.

“Rent includes power, water and wifi.

“Bathroom is shared, cooking is inside caravan. Bed not included, but there is room for a queen or smaller.”

Rental 123 said they were looking for a “quiet person” who “did not have lots of visitors” or like their music loud.

After Stuff contacted TradeMe about the listing, it was removed from the site as it was believed it did not meet legal requirements.

TradeMe’s policy and compliance manager James Ryan said when properties were listed to rent, members had to comply with New Zealand law – including the Residential Tenancies Act, House Improvement Regulations and Healthy Homes Guarantee Act.

“Properties that do not meet these requirements are illegal and therefore cannot be listed onsite.

“We err on the side of caution and if we have any concerns about any listing onsite we will take action.

TradeMe/Supplied The listing said the bathroom was shared, but cooking could be done inside the caravan.

“Our dedicated trust and safety team monitor the site constantly for things that shouldn’t be there.”

Ryan did not elaborate on what aspect of the property was believed not to meet regulations.

Ryan said if members saw any listings they believed were non-compliant, they could alert TradeMe by clicking on the community watch button at the bottom of every listing.

Rental 123 and tenants’ advocacy group Renters United has been contacted for comment.