‘It’s not a shed’, say landlords after one-bedroom property provokes ire online

Rudolf Nordt has listed a tiny house in central Sumner. The initial rent he was asking was $460, and this has been lowered to $420 a week. The listing prompted comment on Facebook with people claiming it's a shed.

It’s been branded a “glammed-up garden shed”, but a $420 per week one-bedroom Christchurch property will be snapped up by the end of the week, say the owners.

The newly-built 42sqm home in Nayland St, Sumner, is close to the shops and two blocks from the beach.

But some locals questioned the weekly rental cost after the Trade Me listing was shared on the suburb's community Facebook page.

READ MORE:

* These are New Zealand's most expensive streets - and the cheapest

* Latest property management scandal shows regulation overdue

* Man poses with staff after driving his car into their Queenstown real estate office

* Wellington's rental shortage bites, flats snapped up in record time



Christchurch couple Christiane and Rudolf Nordt have built two properties on the site, which was previously part of a commercial car park and garden.

They are both built to a high specification and have generated a lot of interest, he said.

“The two-bedroom one, we put it on (Trade Me) and it was rented the same day,” he said. “I guess this one will also go by the end of the week.”

Supplied The Trade Me listing for the property in Sumner, in coastal Christchurch.

Nordt said he understood the Facebook comments as the picture he used did make the building look like a shed.

“I took one shot, the ‘shed shot’, and put in on Facebook.”

The initial rental price was $460, but the couple have reduced it to $420.

People questioned the cost on Facebook, with one person describing it as a “glammed-up garden shed”, another saying it resembled a Portacabin.

CHRIS SKELTON Rudolf Nordt says the property has generated a lot of interested and should be taken by the end of the week.

But Nordt said the building work cost around $250,000 and the rent on the one-bedroom property will generate “a return of around 6 per cent”.

By comparison, a one-bedroom flat in Auckland’s Mission Bay costs $600 per week, while a one-bedroom property in a converted house in Wellington’s Oriental Bay cost $470 per week.

Elsewhere in Christchurch, $420 per week would get a three-bedroom house in Linwood, a two-bedroom property in Ilam or large family home in Waltham.

CHRIS SKELTON Nordt says the property has been built to a high specification.

Christchurch property expert Katrina Green, operations manager at Ray White, could not comment on the Nordt’s listing but said “demand is outstripping the supply of rental properties in the Sumner area”.

“The low stock appears to be due to a number of landlords electing to sell their rental properties,” she said. “Plus owners who have returned home from overseas have moved back into their homes, thus removing them from the rental pool.”

Increased cost for landlords across New Zealand have seen rent prices increase, Green said.

“When setting rents on properties a professional property manager will use the available market statistics for the area as well as comparisons for similar properties which are advertised on Trade Me to determine the rent the property is advertised for.”