Rents still rising as supply pressures remain

Auckland renter, Sarah Bickerton, has found finding and affording a rental apartment far easier in Auckland compared to Wellington.

There has been no let-up in rent increases, new Stats NZ figures show, but there could be an element of post-rent freeze catch-up involved, one economist says.

Rents for new tenancies nationwide rose by 5.8 per cent in the year to December, according to Stats NZ’s latest rental price index.

It was a bigger increase than for changes across the entire rental market, which includes existing tenancies. That figure was up 3.7 per cent annually.

On a monthly basis, rents were flat. There was a rise of just 0.4 per cent in rents across the market and a 0.1 per cent decline in rents for new tenancies in December, compared to November.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said the annual increase was partially driven by a rent freeze for a large part of 2020 and rents were still playing catch-up.

But the figures confirmed rents were on a continued upward trajectory, and the annual new tenancy rent figure highlighted a faster pace to the rising trend.

“They show we haven’t made any real headway against rental price increases. That makes sense when demand for rental properties remains high, but the supply of rentals is not going up,” Olsen said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Rents for new tenancies nationwide rose by 5.8 per cent over the year to December.

“Trade Me’s latest rental figures indicate a decrease in supply, so the pressures on the market remain, although there are differences at a regional level.”

Olsen averaged out Stats NZ new tenancies figures, known as the flow measure, for each region over the year to December to work out the annual average increase for the region.

He found that, of the main centres, Auckland had the lowest increase with an average of 2.3 per cent. In contrast, Wellington’s average was 5.7 per cent and Christchurch’s was 5.6 per cent.

Auckland’s market was more stable because the loss of international students and a higher amount of building than elsewhere meant there were more attractive options and less pressure, he said.

“But, given the size of the Auckland market, its stability could be impacting on the national rent increase figures and pulling them back a bit.”

Property Investor Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick said the national figures seemed reasonable as the costs of providing rental properties, such as mortgage rates and maintenance, had increased.

The costs of getting properties up to the healthy homes standards, which came into force for new tenancies in July, had proved to be more than originally anticipated, she said.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/Stuff Auckland’s rental market has more attractive options and less pressure than other markets.

“So you would expect to see rents continue to rise, and they could go up more as supply gets tighter as more investors sell up and get out of the rental market because of the Government’s new tax policies.”

But landlords had to look at how much tenants could afford, she said.

“You can’t keep putting rents up significantly, because it gets to a point where people can’t pay and that leads to more overcrowding of rentals, which no-one wants.”

Renters United spokesman Geordie Rogers said the percentage of income that people had to spend on rent had sharply increased over recent years, which was horrible to see.

Undersupply of rental housing was one reason, but the other was a lack of Government intervention to make sure tenants were not being hit with exorbitant rent costs, he said.

“Ideally, we would like to see the Government set controls to ensure rent increases are limited to inflation. Unless there have been meaningful improvements to a property, and that means installation of a new shower or oven, not a coat of paint.”