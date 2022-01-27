Porirua still home to NZ's highest weekly rent, Trade Me says
The most expensive place to rent in New Zealand is still Porirua, with landlords asking a median $700 a week in December, Trade Me said on Thursday.
That was well above the national median rent of $560 a week, and $50 more a week than they had to pay in November.
The most popular rental in the country in December was a three-bedroom house in Newtown for $700 a week, which received 125 enquiries in two days.
The consistently high prices through to the end of last year were bad news for renters, with weekly rents $40 higher than last December.
“Seeing such sizeable rent increases persistently throughout the last quarter of 2021 will be a tough pill to swallow for renters around the country, who will no doubt be hoping for a cooler rental market in 2022,” Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said.
Rent hit record high elsewhere in the Wellington region last month, with a weekly median of $615 in Lower Hutt, $540 in Masterton, and $630 in Upper Hutt. Wellington city’s $640 a week median was just $5 below its October record.
Regions where rent hit a high in December were Taranaki, up 16 per cent to $520 a week, Hawke’s Bay, with $565 a week, Wellington, at $630 a week, and Marlborough, at $490 a week.
The Auckland region’s median rent remained $600 a week for the third month in a row, and fell 7 per cent in Auckland City to $580. The most expensive Auckland districts were Franklin and North Shore City, at $640 a week.
National supply dropped 10 per cent in December, and demand fell 2 per cent, which was unlikely to slow the market down, Lloyd said.
Demand fell 9 per cent in Auckland region, and supply fell 3 per cent.
Properties with five or more bedrooms had the highest national median rent at $950 a week, up 12 per cent on December 2021.
In Wellington they rose 12 per cent to $1200 a week, and in Auckland were up 11 per cent at $1000 a week.