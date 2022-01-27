Porirua still home to NZ's highest weekly rent, Trade Me says

Consistently high rental prices through to the end of last year are bad news for renters.

The most expensive place to rent in New Zealand is still Porirua, with landlords asking a median $700 a week in December, Trade Me said on Thursday.

That was well above the national median rent of $560 a week, and $50 more a week than they had to pay in November.

The most popular rental in the country in December was a three-bedroom house in Newtown for $700 a week, which received 125 enquiries in two days.

The consistently high prices through to the end of last year were bad news for renters, with weekly rents $40 higher than last December.

“Seeing such sizeable rent increases persistently throughout the last quarter of 2021 will be a tough pill to swallow for renters around the country, who will no doubt be hoping for a cooler rental market in 2022,” Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd​ said.

Rent hit record high elsewhere in the Wellington region last month, with a weekly median of $615 in Lower Hutt, $540 in Masterton, and $630 in Upper Hutt. Wellington city’s $640 a week median was just $5 below its October record.

Regions where rent hit a high in December were Taranaki, up 16 per cent to $520 a week, Hawke’s Bay, with $565 a week, Wellington, at $630 a week, and Marlborough, at $490 a week.

The Auckland region’s median rent remained $600 a week for the third month in a row, and fell 7 per cent in Auckland City to $580. The most expensive Auckland districts were Franklin and North Shore City, at $640 a week.

National supply dropped 10 per cent in December, and demand fell 2 per cent, which was unlikely to slow the market down, Lloyd said.

Demand fell 9 per cent in Auckland region, and supply fell 3 per cent.

Properties with five or more bedrooms had the highest national median rent at $950 a week, up 12 per cent on December 2021.

In Wellington they rose 12 per cent to $1200 a week, and in Auckland were up 11 per cent at $1000 a week.