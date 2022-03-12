Property managers recommend big rent increases

Auckland renter, Sarah Bickerton, has found finding and affording a rental apartment far easier in Auckland compared to Wellington.

Some landlords are being told to put up their rents 20 per cent or more by property managers who say bigger increases are needed now that rents can only be adjusted once a year.

One landlord said the recommendation for one of his properties was a 34 per cent increase. That was higher than he expected, or needed to cover his expenses.

After he objected, the property, which was vacant, was advertised with a 26 per cent higher rent for the new tenancy.

He thought it was too steep for the property, although it was warm, dry and healthy home compliant, and felt bad rents were so high for tenants.

But he was worried that if he did not increase the rent now he might not be able to in future due to the possibility of rent controls – although the Government has distanced itself from the suggestion such a measure was being considered.

Another landlord was told that the rent on her property should increase by almost 17 per cent because she would not get another chance to adjust it for a year.

Veteran landlord Nick Gentle said investors were sometimes reluctant to make such increases because most were “sensible and not mean”.

If a property is being severely under-rented a big rent increase might be justified.

Most landlords did not want to alienate their tenants, but if his property manager advised him one of his properties was severely under-rented and warranted a rent rise he would listen, he said.

“Every situation is different though, and that’s something I consider. I’ve had a tenant ask me for a lower increase than was recommended, and as they were a good tenant and my costs were covered, I agreed.”

Comprende senior property manager Anita Smith said the only time increases of 15 per cent or above should be recommended was if a property was being let well below market rent.

There were some landlords with long-term tenants who had only made small increases to the rent over the years, and that had left their property severely under-rented, she said.

“In such situations, a big rent increase might be justified, but if a landlord has a great long-term tenant there is not much point in hiking the rent massively as they might lose a good tenant.”

It would be better to address the imbalance incrementally, or to wait until the tenancy is vacant, she said. “If there is no sitting tenant, that’s the time to put the rent up to market value and advertise it as such.”

A property manager’s job was to review the rent annually, advise if it was below market rent, and recommend the level it should be at to the landlord.

Veteran landlord Nick Gentle says most landlords are sensible, not mean.

Smith said if a landlord did not want to raise the rent to the level recommended, it was their call, and a property manager should not force them to do so.

Some landlords had wanted to increase rents substantially as the big spike in compliance costs along with changes to interest deductibility, increases in inflation, rates and insurance meant they could no longer cover their costs with the rent, she said.

“But they can only increase it to market value, and a property manager should not recommend they go higher than that.”

Rents have gone up nationwide over the last year, according to Stats NZ’s latest rental price index.

It had rents for new tenancies up 5.5 per cent and rents across the entire market, including existing tenancies, up 3.6 per cent in the year to January.

But Property Investors Federation president Andrew King said rent increases had been below the general rate of inflation (5.9 per cent) for the past year.

And an annual property investor survey showed that most (54.2 per cent) of respondents had increased their rents by 1 to 5 per cent in the past year.

A further 34.6 per cent had put their rents up by 6 to 10 per cent, and less than 12 per cent had raised them by more than 10 per cent.

Auckland Property Investors’ Association president Kristin Sutherland said that before the law change landlords who put rent up twice a year were in the minority.

That meant it was unlikely the once a year limit would have much impact on actual rent increases, she said.

Auckland Property Investors' Association president Kristin Sutherland says renting is both a business and a human relationship.

“It is fiscally prudent for landlords to bring rent in line with the market, but being human beings also means landlords have to confront the consequences their business decision has on the tenant.”

Rising rents in a knee-jerk reaction to the threat of rent control was not the best way to go, she said.

“Landlords should remember rents are pegged to tenants’ income. There is little point putting rent at an unaffordable level if it means the tenant is more likely to fall into arrears.

“Rental affordability for tenants should be at the forefront of landlords' minds when making decisions about rent increases.”