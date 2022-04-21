Landlord threatened to call Oranga Tamariki on tenant if rent wasn't paid

Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

An Auckland landlord harassed her tenant by threatening to call Oranga Tamariki on her if she didn’t pay rent, the Tenancy Tribunal has found.

The tenant, whose name was suppressed by the tribunal, moved into the property with her children and partner on February 9, 2021.

The tenancy didn’t start well, a recently released decision from the tribunal said: rubbish had been left by previous tenants, and landlord Ngahiraka Ruawai-Hamilton and the new tenant soon had a falling out.

123rf An Auckland landlord threatened her tenant with calls to social services if she didn’t pay rent. (File photo)

On February 26, Ruawai-Hamilton gave a termination notice to the tenant, saying a family member would be moving into the property.

The tenant’s partner told the tribunal Ruawai-Hamilton had gone from being happy to kicking the tenant out in two weeks for “no reason”.

“I’ve watched the landlord trying to force her way in with key entry numerous times. This terrifies my children.”

Tribunal adjudicator Rex Woodhouse said he believed Ruawai-Hamilton’s motivation to serve the notice to the tenant was at least partly due to the tenant “asserting her rights”.

“The first notice was given 18 days into the tenancy. If the landlord wished to have the premises for herself then it’d be expected she’d have known that before the tenancy began.

“It’s likely to be the case the tenant asserting her rights has inflamed the landlord, who appears to believe that her rights as landlord are greater than what they are.”

Liz McDonald/Stuff The tenant was given a termination notice 18 days after moving in. (File photo)

The tenant said Ruawai-Hamilton sent her multiple text messages. Some were “threatening” or “religious” in nature.

She said Ruawai-Hamilton also contacted her partner’s employer, resulting in him no longer being offered work, as well as contacting her children’s school and complaining about the tenant to Work and Income and Oranga Tamariki.

Ruawai-Hamilton admitted she contacted Oranga Tamariki, and said it was because she was “concerned” after hearing yelling.

She also said she sent religious texts to the tenant’s partner, who “appreciated” the communication. She also said she called the tenant’s partner’s employer as the tenant wasn’t replying.

Stuff The landlord threatened her tenant with calls to Oranga Tamariki regarding her children. (File photo)

Woodhouse said he had “no reservation” in finding Ruawai-Hamilton had harassed the tenant, and he agreed the intrusion onto the tenant’s life had been “excessive”.

“Records show that the landlord undertook unusually frequent inspections of the tenancy, and on top of that, would attend the tenancy for other reasons such as ‘gardening’.

“The tenant also described episodes where the landlord was parked on the tenancy grounds, but wouldn’t leave on the tenant’s request.”

Ruawai-Hamilton contacting Oranga Tamariki was a “very troubling” aspect of the case, Woodhouse said.

“The agencies were contacted or threatened to be contacted as a means to get the tenant to do something the landlord wanted her to do, such as pay her rental money.

“The reporting or threat of reporting would be considerably stressful, particularly taking into account it involves a child of the tenant. It’s clear to me the tenant is now wanting to move out because of the stress the landlord has caused.”

Woodhouse ordered Ruawai-Hamilton to pay the tenant $875.

He also issued a restraining order against her, ordering her not to harass the tenant until after November 2022.