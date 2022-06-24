Auckland tenant took $7k worth of landlord's furniture, sold it on Facebook

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

A tenant has been ordered to pay $7000 to her landlord after taking multiple items of furniture from her flat and selling them on Facebook.

Joanna Cathrine Penny Filipaina​ rented a home in Manukau, south Auckland, from Investment Portfolio Management Limited Partnership,​ according to a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision.

Her tenancy ended in November 2021 and her landlord did an exit inspection the same day.

They found a wide array of furniture missing: the fridge, washing machine, dryer, swivel chair, bedside table, console, round table, mattress, bedhead, TV, mattress protector, blinds, wardrobe shelves, washer dryer stacker and shower head.

“The tenant admitted in a text message to taking the furniture items and selling them on Facebook,” the tribunal’s decision said.

TAO LIN/Stuff A south Auckland tenant sold thousands of dollars worth of her landlord’s furnishings on Facebook. (File photo)

As well as the missing items, there was extensive damage to the property, including a broken toilet seat, holes, tagging and scrape marks on the walls and damage to the door lock and the alcove of the apartment.

The tribunal found some of the damage to the walls was “fair wear and tear”, but most was intentional.

It noted the property had been new at the start of the tenancy.

In total, the tribunal ordered Filipaina to pay $7661.83 to her landlord.

The bulk of that was for replacing the furnishings she took, as well as the cost of installing them.

The most expensive item to replace was the dryer, at $780.52, followed by the washing machine at $733.98 and the queen-sized mattress at $466.12.

The tribunal ordered Filipaina to pay $632.50 to cover the cost of plastering and repainting the walls.