Renters' rights advice: Can I end my tenancy early?

My landlord says if I break my tenancy agreement I’ll have to cover the rent until a new tenant is found. Can they do that?

ADVICE: We’re putting your renting and tenancy questions to a panel of experts. To ask your question, email homed@stuff.co.nz.

Today, our expert is Sacha Green, the National Advisor Legal and Strategic for Citizens Advice Bureau NZ. Green represents the CAB on the national Tenant Advocates Network and leads CAB’s social justice work in the housing area.

Q: I rented a place a few months back on a fixed-term agreement for one year. I now need to move out early because my mum is very sick, and I need to go back home to look after her. My landlord says that if I break the agreement I’ll have to cover the rent until a new tenant is found. Can they do that?

A: The short answer is yes, if you leave a fixed-term tenancy early, your landlord can require you to cover the rent until a new tenant is found – but there are some options that may reduce the impact of this.

READ MORE:

* Renters' rights advice: My landlord won't let me sublet

* Renters' rights advice: Who is responsible for dealing with mould?

* Tenants unsuccessful in bid to leave tenancy after learning about historical suicide

* Tribunal upholds $700 'break fee' for tenant with dementia



The idea of a fixed-term tenancy is of course that it gives both parties certainty that the property will be tenanted for the agreed period. However, despite people’s best intentions, the reality is that people’s circumstances can change, as is the case for you.

Common reasons tenants have for wanting to leave a fixed-term tenancy early are changes in work or study situations, changes in relationships or health status, emergency situations, and where there are problems with the property that make continuing to live there unsustainable for the tenant.

Neither the tenant nor the landlord can end a fixed-term tenancy early just by giving notice. To get out of the tenancy early, you need to reach an agreement with your landlord, or get an order from the Tenancy Tribunal. The most straightforward option is to reach an agreement with your landlord.

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

It sounds like your landlord is open to you leaving early, but only if you pay rent until a new tenant is in place. Your tenancy agreement is a formal legal contract, so your landlord has the right to make this a condition of releasing you from the tenancy early – or put another way, make it a condition of breaking the contract.

The landlord can also charge a fee (sometimes called a ‘break fee’), but they have to give you an itemised account of the expenses, and it must reflect actual, reasonable costs – for example, advertising for new tenants.

If you are not satisfied that your landlord is doing enough to find new tenants, you have the option of finding someone else yourself to take over the tenancy. This is called assignment of the tenancy.

Assigning your tenancy requires the landlord’s permission, but the landlord cannot unreasonably refuse this request. You can help by providing information to the landlord about the new tenant, such as references, and making the process as easy as possible. If the landlord’s main concern is that the rent is paid, then this will be a good way forward for them.

CAB/Supplied Sacha Green, the National Advisor Legal and Strategic for Citizens Advice Bureau NZ.

Your other option is to apply to the Tenancy Tribunal to end the fixed-term tenancy early because you face severe hardship as a result of an unforeseen change in your circumstances. For you, this is your need to return home to look after your mother who is very unwell.

You would have to provide evidence to the Tribunal that the hardship you face in continuing with the tenancy outweighs the hardship the landlord will face by having the tenancy ended early. Evidence could include a letter from your mother or your mother’s doctor, explaining the situation, and any evidence of impacts on your own health and wellbeing, or financial circumstances.

If you go down this route, it’s a good idea to also apply for a suppression order so that if you’re successful, your name will not be published. If the Tenancy Tribunal does end your fixed-term tenancy early, it’s worth noting that you might still be ordered to pay some compensation to the landlord to cover their losses.

It’s definitely easier and less stressful if you can reach an agreement with your landlord, and avoid the Tribunal. If you do, then make sure you put the details of your agreement in writing.

For more on exiting a fixed-term tenancy early, check out the Aratohu Tenant Advocacy website. Citizens Advice Bureau is an independent community organisation that provides free, confidential information and advice about your rights and responsibilities. Call 0800 367 222, email or live chat online at cab.org.nz, or visit a CAB near you.

If you’re a renter, you can send your questions to homed@stuff.co.nz