Renters rights advice: Can my landlord force me to sign up for another fixed term tenancy?

Q: I have a question about fixed term tenancies converting to periodic tenancies.

If my landlord emails me before the fixed term tenancy ends (say, a month before the end date), and asks me to renew it as a fixed term, do I have to accept their request to renew on a fixed term? Or can I insist on moving to a periodic tenancy?

Thanks, Brandon

Ryan Weir, managing director of property management company Propertyscouts NZ and deputy chairman of Residential Property Managers Association, answers:

If you signed the fixed-term tenancy agreement on or after 11 February 2021 (which is probably the case), and your fixed-term tenancy agreement is for a period of 90 days or longer, then your tenancy agreement automatically converts to a periodic tenancy agreement when the fixed-term ends.

The landlord certainly cannot require you to sign a new fixed term tenancy agreement, unless you want to.

A fixed-term tenancy agreement does offer greater security of tenure to you, however it is considered less flexible than a periodic tenancy which doesn’t have a defined end date (meaning you can give a minimum of 28 days’ notice when you’re ready to move on).

Both you and the landlord can agree to extend, renew, or end the fixed-term tenancy before it expires [this needs to be in writing and signed by both parties].

But if the fixed-term agreement comes to an end without any other agreement being made, then it reverts to a periodic tenancy. It then continues on the same terms, and you should pay your rent as normal.

[If your landlord wanted to end your tenancy, they would need to give a reason, and provide notice based on the requirements of that reason, Tenancy Services says].

If your tenancy agreement was signed before 11 February 2021, then it is a completely different story.

If the landlord prefers to continue to have you on a fixed-term tenancy agreement they will be in a stronger position to negotiate this. The reason being – if an agreement cannot be reached, the landlord can give notice (between 21 and 90 days before the end of the fixed term) to say that they do not wish to continue the tenancy after the end date. A reason does not need to be provided.

So in this position, the landlord may require you to renew or extend the fixed-term tenancy agreement, as part of continuing your tenancy beyond the current fixed-term end date.

Find more information on the types of tenancies you can sign, and how to give notice to end them, at the Tenancy Services site here. If you’re a renter, you can send your questions to homed@stuff.co.nz for consideration by our panel.