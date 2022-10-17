Palmerston North landlord must pay $7000 for non-compliant rental

A Palmerston North landlord whose rental property did not comply with the healthy homes standards, and made the tenants sick, has been ordered to pay more than $7000 in compensation and damages.

The tenant, whose name is suppressed, and her two young children moved into the central city house, in early April this year.

But there were problems from the start of the tenancy, which were never addressed, and the tenant ended up going to the Tenancy Tribunal.

She alleged the property was unclean when the family moved in, with cat faeces and dirt on the carpets, drawings on many walls, a broken kitchen drawer, and mould in the shower.

The healthy homes report provided by landlord Jason Whitty, from Rentcare Property Management, when the tenancy started showed the property was “noncompliant” around moisture ingress, drainage and draught-stopping.

Downpipes from the gutters were not connected to the stormwater system and discharged water directly on to the section, there was a large hole in the living room wall and holes around the roof, three windows did not open, and the back door could not be locked or used properly.

The tenant said she raised these issues with the landlord during an inspection two weeks into the tenancy, and at a second inspection in July. Each time the landlord promised to sort the problems out, but did not do so.

Under the healthy homes legislation, a landlord has 90 days to make a property compliant after the start of a new tenancy.

Kathryn George/Stuff A landlord must pay their tenant $7000 for renting them a property that is not compliant with the healthy homes standards.

This had not happened by the time the tenant went to the tribunal. Attempts had been made to fix the draught problem and install a moisture barrier, but the tenant said they were unsuccessful.

The tenant also alleged the property’s gas water heating system was leaky, and that she and her children had experienced fatigue, nausea, dizziness and coughing when sitting in a room with the gas heater going.

She said the rental’s poor condition had caused the family’s health to deteriorate to such an extent that she felt the property was not suitable for them to live in. One child had been to hospital four times with respiratory illnesses.

In her application to the tribunal, the tenant asked for the fixed tenancy to be reduced to a periodic tenancy, which could be terminated with seven days’ notice, to give her the ability to move quickly when she secured a new rental.

She also asked for compensation, and damages, for the landlord’s breaches of its obligations under tenancy law.

A landlord is required to provide a property which is in a reasonable state of cleanliness and repair, and compliant with the healthy home standards.

The tribunal adjudicator said it was clear from the tenant’s evidence that she and her children’s health had suffered during the tenancy, and her claims of feeling unsafe in the property were reasonable, given its condition.

“The tenant cannot be expected to continue in a property that has not throughout the tenancy and still does not compIy with the healthy homes standards.”

There were also significant concerns regarding the gas appliances in the property which the landlord needed to investigate and fix before the property could be safely inhabited, the adjudicator said.

For those reasons, the tribunal changed the tenancy to a periodic one, and reduced the rent for the property to $512 a week, from a “notably high” $640, until the landlord fixed the issues.

The tenant was also awarded $3500 in compensation, and $3500 in damages, and the adjudicator said it was a “matter of urgency” that the landlord sorted out the problems so the rental complied with the standards.