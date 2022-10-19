Rental property supply grows by a third across the country, but drops in Nelson

“People who may have held back from doing things, are now thinking about moving out of town for work reasons," says Aaron McCrae from Sunny Real Estate.

Finding a rental property has become a little easier across the country – unless you’re in Nelson, Tasman or Otago.

According to data from Trade Me, the number of rental properties on the market across Aotearoa jumped by 37% in August, year-on-year.

Wellington and Hawke’s Bay saw the largest year-on-year supply jumps, with 80% and 72% more rental properties than August 2021, said Trade Me property sale director Gavin Lloyd.

While the news was positive nationally, Nelson/Tasman bucked this trend, with a 5% drop in availability, as did Otago, with a 1% drop, Lloyd said.

READ MORE:

* Tough time for renters as median weekly rent increases by 7% year-on-year

* 'Tenants are having to dig deep': Rents have biggest jump in seven months

* Rents break records but pace of growth slowing



Figures could be slightly skewed by last year’s lockdown, he added. However, the number of available rental properties around the country has reached pre-pandemic levels, with a 9% increase over August 2019 levels.

Sunny Nelson manager Aaron McCrae said in his experience, demand for rental properties was as high as ever, with “strong responses to advertisements”.

“We’re still seeing strong demand, particularly for nice tidy properties that are long term rentals. There are a lot of people waiting for properties to come up, and this time of year we see more because this is the time that people want to move.”

McCrae was fielding a growing number of queries from clients outside Nelson or overseas who were planning a move to the region, he said.

And there was also movement the other way, with people looking at selling or letting their properties as they headed out of the region, he said.

“People who may have held back from doing things, are now thinking about moving out of town for work reasons... that’s just starting, we expect there to be more.”