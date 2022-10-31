Biggest rent increases in Auckland's more affordable suburbs

Rents in Auckland’s traditionally more affordable areas rose the most in the year to September, the city’s biggest real estate agency says.

Barfoot & Thompson’s latest quarterly figures show the average weekly rent for the nearly 16,500 rental properties on its books across the region was $626 last month.

That was an annual increase of 3.35% from $605 at the same time last year, and it was also up by 0.5% or $3.64, on the average in the three months to June.

Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot said the September quarter’s rate of increase was slower than that recorded over the previous two quarters.

But when the year was looked at as a whole the city continued to follow a well-established pattern of pricing, rising by around 3% annually, she said.

The biggest annual increase recorded was between December 2014 and 2015 when the average Auckland rent rose 6.73%, or more than $31 a week.

Average weekly rent increases varied around the region this quarter, and prices were most steady in the central city and city fringe suburbs where there were increases of between 0.02% and 2.23%, Barfoot said.

“The lowest average increase was just 11 cents per week for a central city apartment, for example.”

Stuff Auckland’s average weekly rent went up by 3.35% in the year to September.

But there were much bigger annual increases in suburbs in the south of the city.

The steepest was in Franklin and rural Manukau, where the average weekly rent was up 6.49%, or about $30 a week on average, to $541.

In South Auckland the average weekly rent was up 4.87% to $569.

Barfoot said while these areas were still some of the lowest priced in the region, such pronounced shifts could be a sign they were catching up, as people were attracted to the traditionally more affordable areas.

East Auckland still had the most expensive rents in the region, with an average of $700 a week.

The average weekly rent for a typical three-bedroom home, which make up the bulk of the rental stock, was $633, an annual increase of 3.57%.

Rents for five-bedroom homes increased the most, up 3.60% to $935 a week, while rents for one-bedroom homes rose the least, up 2.95% to $407.

Barfoot said there was scope for the recent, slower quarterly movement in rents to continue, leading to softer annual figures, but there were other factors to support continued increases at or above 3%.

These factors included the impact of higher interest rates and deductibility charges on landlords’ balance sheets, and the rising cost of operating and servicing rentals, she said.

“Some property owners may be looking to increase rents to cover their rising costs, but many are also aware of the need to remain accessible as renters tighten their budgets.”

Trade Me Property’s latest rental figures showed that while rent rises were outpacing the rate of inflation nationally, in Auckland rents were up just 1% annually in September.

And, earlier this year, increased listings left Auckland’s rental market more of a “tenant’s market” than it had been for many years.

But Barfoot expected demand to return to the city apartment market over time, as the country opened up to more tourism and international students.