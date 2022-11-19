Woman, 65, couch-surfing for more than a year due to housing shortage

Akout Makal left New Zealand to visit her daughter in Australia in 2017. Her plans to return to New Zealand were delayed because of the pandemic.

A 65-year-old woman has been sleeping in the living room of a house occupied by seven others for more than a year, while she waits for a Kāinga Ora rental.

When Akout Makal​ returned to New Zealand from a family visit to Australia in 2021, she thought she would be coming back to a home she could call her own.

The Kāinga Ora house she had previously lived in had to be returned to the Government in 2017, as she was going overseas for longer than a year.

“I was told not to worry because if and when I returned, I would be provided with new accommodation,” Makal said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Makal is originally from Sudan and moved to New Zealand in 2005.

But instead, since coming back to New Zealand in July last year, she has been sleeping on a makeshift bed in her daughter's living room, while she waits for a two-bedroom rental for her and her son.

Her daughter’s house, owned by Kāinga Ora, has four bedrooms. It was previously occupied by six people. Since Makal moved in with her son, eight now live at the home in Māngere.

"It is a crowded house, so I get no rest or sleep here. Winter is the worst time of the year. I’ve been taken to the hospital by ambulance twice because of the cold,” she said.

“Both times my family thought I was not going to come back.”

Makal suffers from arthritis, which makes it difficult for her to move around freely.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Makal needs the help of at least two people to access the shower, which has not been modified to suit her needs.

The bathroom had not been modified to accommodate her needs, so even taking a shower was difficult, she said.

“It is a mixed shower and bathtub. The sides of the tub are too high from the floor for someone with bad knees and mobility issues. The shower itself has no grab bars, so even standing is difficult.

“I have slipped before, and now I have chronic shoulder pain. If I have a place where I can be able to go to the bathroom safely, that would help me a lot.”

She could not afford a private rental, and had no knowledge of how to navigate the private housing market, she said.

“If I knew I would be in this situation now, I would never have left,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sore knees and arthritis mean Makal spends most days in bed, but with no rest as the house is constantly buzzing with seven other people.

Abann Yor, CEO of the Aotearoa Resettled Community Coalition​, who also acted as a translator when Stuff visited, said the situation was “unacceptable”.

“We have several clients in similar situations who are lacking appropriate housing. Those who come to our office seeking help have already tried going through the official channels.

“Something has to change, or we will continue to see more cases like this,” he said.

Jules Lynch​, Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner South Auckland, said: “The supply of public housing is very tight. This is particularly true of accommodation with specific accessibility features.

“We have been regularly talking with Akout, her family and their advocates about their situation, and we are working with them to support their search for suitable long-term accommodation.”

Lynch said this would include supporting her in her search for private accommodation while she waits for public housing to become available.

RNZ Disability advocates say the public housing agency, Kainga Ora, needs to set its sights higher when it comes to making more houses accessible.

“We acknowledge how difficult it can be to find somewhere suitable and affordable, but there are multiple ways we can help people apply for private rentals while they wait for public housing to become available.

“Our support could include things like bond and rent in advance, moving assistance, tenancy costs cover, or a recoverable assistance payment.”

A Kāinga Ora spokesperson said the property Makal is staying at had a healthy homes upgrade in October 2022.

“Which means it meets all the required minimum standards for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress and drainage and draught stopping.”