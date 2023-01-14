Wellington couple stuck with $20,000 rent bill after moving out

Five months after buying their house, Elliot Lawes and Ruth McFadyen were still paying rent at their previous rental, which had been sitting empty that whole time.

Wellington home buyers are sometimes paying thousands of dollars in rent months after moving out of their rental accommodation.

Recent first-home buyers Ruth McFadyen​ and Elliot Lawes​ tried to end their fixed-term lease early but were denied. Instead, they paid more than $20,000 in rent at the Wilton rental between July and late November last year.

That’s despite moving into their first home in July, and the rental sitting empty.

“The property management company told us that they’d never seen the market so bad,” Lawes said. “But that wasn’t reason enough for us to break our lease.”

READ MORE:

* The annual misery of flat hunting for students in Wellington

* Hospitality sector wants more from Government than rent relief through property law changes

* Vexatious landlord Cheryl Scott: the scion of a property empire, or a fantasist?



The couple gave notice in May – with the rental first listed that same month – however new tenants weren’t found until almost seven months later, about a week before the lease ended in early December.

“Financially, paying a mortgage at the same time was difficult,” McFadyen said. “Mentally, it was more difficult. I was angry a lot of the time and just didn’t sleep.”

She described how the couple had bargained with the landlord, suggesting the rent be lowered by $30 a week, offering to pay the difference until the end of the lease. The landlord, instead, wanted them to continue contributing $30 a week for a year after replacement tenants were found.

“We recognise that we signed a contract, and we wanted to work with them to find a mutual solution,” Lawes said. “The landlord was unwilling and inflexible.”

Antony​ and Jennifer Hayward​ own the house, and declined requests for an interview.

STUFF Some of the least expensive properties on the market in Wellington haven't been renovated since the middle of last century.

Comprendé is the company managing the rental on behalf of the Haywards.

When McFadyen and Lawes told one of its property managers about the house in April, that person recommended a long settlement period, as rentals were typically taking six to eight weeks to re-let at that stage, though even this timeframe “was not a certainty”.

The company was later recorded as calling the rental market “at a significant low currently, particularly for top-end tenancies”.

In September, McFadyen and Lawes took their case to the Tenancy Tribunal, arguing that those changing conditions “should be considered an unforeseen change in circumstances” under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA), allowing them to terminate the lease early.

This argument found no favour with adjudicator K Lash​. She ruled that the couple understood they could not end the lease until replacement tenants were found.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The couple believed the rental market slowdown – which had led to the house sitting empty – was “an unforeseen change in circumstances”.

“This was a calculated risk they took, which unfortunately has not progressed in their favour,” she wrote in the order.

Lash was satisfied Comprendé made “all reasonable efforts” to find replacement tenants. The slump in the rental market “was arguably unforeseen”, but the RTA required the tenants’ circumstances to have changed in an unforeseeable way, not market conditions.

It’s a decision with precedent. In recent months, at least two other Wellington couples have been denied early exits after buying houses.

In one of those decisions, also from last September, a couple had been paying both rent and mortgage since June, a double-payment “they cannot sustain”, it was written in the order.

Kate Green/Stuff Several recent homebuyers in Wellington have found themselves paying rent for months afterwards. A second couple was struggling to sustain both mortgage and rent payments four months later.

Renters United president Geordie Rogers​ didn’t believe the definition of unforeseen circumstances needed broadening to fix the issue.

“The solution should be that tenants always have the option to leave,” Rogers said.

Periodic tenancies – a tenancy with no established end date – provided this option, he said, but were underutilised currently, needing to be offered by a landlord, or rollover at the end of a fixed-term lease.

Rogers suggested “limited circumstances for termination” would also make the option more attractive to renters, who often worried on a periodic lease the landlord might sell – and they might, therefore, be given 90 days’ notice.

He was surprised Comprendé had needed almost seven months to fill the house. “If I were a property manager, that’s not performance I would be proud of.”

At the hearing in July, the company said “more than 50 viewings had been scheduled”. Anita Smith​, one of the property managers at that hearing, clarified this didn’t mean 50 viewings were actually conducted. The house had been re-listed every month, Smith said.

She wouldn’t specify how many viewings went ahead. Nor would she say how many applicants there had been during the six months the house was listed.

At the time of the September hearing, there had been one applicant, who later withdrew.

Residential Property Managers Association chairman David Pearse​ believed the rental slowdown was more pronounced in Wellington. Even so, almost seven months to fill a property was “exceptional” and “disappointing”, he said.

Future home-buying tenants would be better to keep the power in their hands, by attempting to reassign the tenancy themselves, rather than end the lease early, Pearse said. With that option, the landlord would still need to be convinced the replacement tenant was suitable.

​On the whole, Pearse preferred fixed-term tenancies to periodic ones, because, in his view, they gave tenants “more security”.