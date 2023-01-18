When his listing fizzled, he turned to Powerpoint to find a flatmate, and it worked

When Khandallah resident Jett Bennett posted an advert on Wellington’s Vic Deals Facebook page seeking a new flatmate, he knew it was a bit of a long shot.

Bennett knew the house’s positives – a great outdoor area for barbecues and post-work hangs and excellent flatmates – but he also knew the location out in the burbs might put the kind of young, social folks they wanted to attract off. They had one good bite, but as he'd feared, the listing fizzled.

“It got to crunch time and I knew I had to do something a little bit different,” says Bennett, a salesman. So he created a PowerPoint presentation “selling” the idea of living at “The Khandallah Estate – your next home”.

“Obviously Vic Deals has so many posts every day. So I wanted it to stand out a bit, I just didn't expect it to be that much though. I think the first one got, maybe 15 likes, and they were all my mates. It didn't get much interest on it at all compared to this madness."

The “madness” in question: more than 100 applicants, and more than 900 likes for the post on the popular flatting and selling page.

The comments underneath the listing agree it’s effective:

“Best room vacancy ad ever!” One wrote.

Jett Bennett/Supplied The Khandallah house where Jett Bennett and hs flatmates are looking for someone to join their "very social" home.

”I'm married and mortgaged,” wrote another, “but after this exemplary presentation, I'm almost ready to move in.”

The first listing was more straightforward, explaining that the housemates have “a room opening up at the end of January in our beautiful house in Khandallah”.

“You’d be living with three 20-25 year old guys who work full time. We’re a super social flat and summers regularly involve BBQ’s, backyard sports and near death experiences trying to dive into shallow pools.

“We’re after someone who’s a good laugh, can clean up after themselves and doesn’t mind a bit of noise (we’re not a party flat by any means but if you’re a light sleeper it’s probably not the flat for you).”

Jett Bennett/Supplied Jett Bennet’s gently self-deprecating PowerPoint slide, and a picture – he’s shown here with his little brother Taeo Thompson.

The rent is $235 per week, with extras including Internet ($26 per month) and utilities ranging from $30 a month for power in the summer and $50-$60 in winter, and gas between $30 a month in summer to $70 in winter. Street parking is free.

Following the second listing, Bennett and his housemates have their work cut out for them choosing from the applicants to live with.

They held their first round of viewings on Tuesday night, and although they have a few more nights planned, the cut-off date for viewings will be Thursday night. Bennett expects they will have a decision by Friday, to ensure whoever they choose has time to organise moving in.

“So far everyone that has seen the place has been class. It's going to be such a tough decision.”

The advert comprises 15 professionally laid-out PowerPoint slides, introducing a future new flatmate to their housemate in the flat, as well as to all the “incredible benefits” of moving to Khandallah to live with Bennett and his flatties.

Jett Bennett/Supplied Flatmate Scotty Hugo features in the advert.

“Some of you may know Scotty as the number one forklift driver in NZ,” says one slide accompanying a picture of flatmate Scotty Hugo with his forklift.

“Scotty also loves long walks on the beach, rumour has it, it’s just and excuse to practise his power walking. [His was] Raised proudly in the ‘Naki (as if you couldn’t tell)."

The tiles also seek to dispel any fears about Khandallah being too far from town, and show off the large room on offer.

While they are three men in the flat, and they are looking for a flatmate who’s a similar age, Bennet says they would welcome anyone who would fit well with them. While they had a woman apply to the first listing, not many of the responses to the PowerPoint presentation were women, which Bennett says is disappointing.

Jett Bennett/Supplied Don’t fear the ‘burbs, according to Bennett’s Khandallah details.

“The biggest thing for us is, we're a very social flat,” says Bennett.

“We cook dinners together quite often, we spend evenings hanging out in the lounge together, playing games or watching movies. So they have to be someone that's like quite social, quite sporty, other than that, as long as they can move in on time, we'll be pretty happy.

"I think it'll have to come down to a really tight decision between the current flatmates."