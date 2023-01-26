Auckland rent increase last year was the highest in five years

Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures. Video first published November 22 2022.

Rents in the Auckland region rose by over 3% last year, and that rate of increase was the highest since 2017, new Barfoot & Thompson figures show.

The real estate agency's latest quarterly rental update puts the average weekly rent at $629 in December, up 3.29%, or $20, on the average of $609 in December 2021.

It was up on the annual rent increase of 2.89% recorded in December 2021, of 1.84% in December 2020, and on the increases in the two years prior to the pandemic, the figures show.

But in the year to December 2017 Auckland rents rose by 4.42%, or $23, and annual increases were higher again in the years preceding that.

The biggest annual increase was between December 2014 and 2015 when the average Auckland rent rose 6.62%, or $31.

On a quarterly basis, the average Auckland rent increased by 0.55%, or $3.45, in the three months to December.

Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot said the average weekly rent moved at a consistent rate throughout 2022, as it was up less than 1% each quarter, and in a tight band of between 3.19% and 3.35% year-on-year.

Viewed alongside previous years’ data, the pricing trend demonstrated how the market had gradually regained its pre-pandemic ground, without overshooting the mark, she said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Auckland region’s average weekly rent was up 3.29% to $629 in December.

“After being at a standstill in early 2020, the average weekly rent has made incremental steps over the past couple of years to settle into a pattern of steady but measured growth.

“This is despite rapidly increasing operational costs, rising interest rates and peak inflation.”

That indicated many landlords were balancing those pressures against considerations around tenant affordability and their desire to maintain longer-term tenancies, she said.

The Auckland region’s average rent increases diverged from the national rental trend somewhat over the Covid years, partly due to the border closure related downturn in the Auckland CBD market.

But the gap in the pace of rental increases between Auckland and elsewhere has now narrowed.

Trade Me Property’s latest rental figures had the national median weekly rent up 3.6% annually in December, and the Auckland region’s median weekly rent up 3%, for example.

Across the Auckland region, median weekly rents in most areas of the city increased at a rate well under the average, Barfoot & Thompson’s figures showed.

Auckland central’s rents were up 0.96% to $514, while rents in Auckland central east and Auckland central west were up 1.68% and 1.74% to $656 and $692.

Supplied Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot says rental demand has increased.

In the eastern suburbs and on the North Shore rents were also up by less than the regional average.

But Barfoot said a few areas in the wider areas of the region had been driving the average up.

Rents in the Pakuranga/Howick area and South Auckland were up 4.46% and 4.91% to $687 and $575, while rents in the Franklin/Rural Manukau area had increased 7.58% to $550, she said.

“We are accustomed to this sort of pricing cycle when traditionally lower-priced areas become more in demand, and this is likely the case in Franklin particularly, where the average weekly rent for a typical three-bedroom home is the lowest in the region.”

Barfoot said those looking to move into a new rental should start their search early this year, as with the return of students and tourists, demand had increased while supply remained relatively low.