Here's how flood and cyclone damage has changed Auckland’s rental market

When Lauren Mirabito decided to put the Auckland house she had been trying to sell for months up for rent recently, she was stunned by how much interest it generated.

The rental listing went live the week after widespread flooding hit the region in late January, and the response was overwhelming, she said.

Around 350 people attended the viewings, and she received 97 applications for the property.

“We did slightly under-rent it, but that meant we were able to rent it out to two young women who we feel certain will look after it well.”

Mirabito’s experience illustrated how demand for Auckland rentals had soared this year, and the fallout from recent weather events had played a part in that, according to property managers.

Propertyscouts director Ryan Weir said there had been a huge surge in demand for furnished rental properties, and demand for unfurnished rentals had spiked too.

Some of his company’s listings were getting three times more attendees at viewings than expected, and the increased interest was a direct result of the flooding, he said.

“For one of the upcoming viewings that I have in central Auckland this week, more than half of the attendees have noted they have been displaced by the floods.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff There has been a surge in demand for furnished rental properties following the January floods.

But there was a shortage of furnished rentals, as many of the furnished places were usually on Airbnb and out of the market, he said.

“They represent a very small part of Auckland’s market, with probably less than 2% of the rental stock fully furnished.

“Currently, they are very attractive to displaced tenants and owner-occupiers, as are pet-friendly rentals. It would be good for landlords to be open-minded about pets at this time, if they want to help people out.”

The fact the market now had to cater to additional demand did put some pressure on rents, but it was likely to be temporary, he said.

“It’s all about supply and demand, and it won’t bed-in because lots of properties will return to the market as they are remediated. That is what happened in Christchurch after the earthquakes.”

The Rental Bureau managing director Victoria Heyes said the market was extremely busy, with lots of people turning up for viewings when they were held, and properties renting very quickly.

Many displaced people were still waiting for insurance assessments, and so were delaying decisions until they knew what their longer-term situation was, she said.

“But I put a new build up for rent last week, and it was snapped up right away by a young couple affected by the floods, who knew their insurance also covered their rent.

“We will see more and more of that, and so the full impact of what has happened is likely to become evident over the next couple of months.”

One thing to remember was that anyone applying for a rental still had to go through the required process, she said.

Supplied/Supplied The Rental Bureau managing director Victoria Heyes says the market is yet to see the full impact of the weather events.

“We are conscious of trying to prioritise people who really need a house right away, rather than people who have a house but want to move.

‘But there is still a selection process we have to follow. We have a responsibility to the owner of the property to do the necessary checks, and we can’t fast track it no matter what the circumstances are.”

Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot said the Auckland market had started to tighten before the floods, and there were a number of reasons for that.

February to March was traditionally a busy time with people arriving in the city to study, and flats were always in high demand at this time of year, she said.

“Also, immigration settings have been loosened, so people are migrating here for work, and international students are starting to return.

“Tourism has picked up, and that has led to people putting their CBD apartments on to Airbnb again, and that takes them out of the long-term rental pool.”

That had left people affected by the floods looking for rental properties in a market that was already getting busy, and it had ratcheted up the demand for good properties, she said.

“But we haven’t seen rents go up much, and while there is a short-term surplus in demand, things will settle down, and people will eventually move back into their homes or find another property.”

The market pick up had come after a very quiet period last year, when tenants had become much harder to find, Barfoot said.

Apartment Specialists director Andrew Murray said Auckland’s CBD apartment rental market had been decimated by Covid, but the reopening of the borders was helping it recover.

Supplied Interest in renting Auckland CBD apartments has started to climb.

In January 2021 there were 1226 apartments available to rent, and at the start of this year that had fallen to 514, for example. It was now down to about 400, he said.

“That figure pushed down very quickly, and probably half of that drop has come because of the floods. So there is pressure there, and more stock is being taken up.”

Apartments that were previously taking three to four weeks to rent were now taking days to rent, and interest was high, he said.

“This has flowed through to rent levels, and they are currently about 10% to 15% higher than they were last year, although still under pre-Covid levels.”

Much of the CBD apartment stock was being rented to students and migrant workers, as it did not tend to appeal to owner-occupiers, he said.

“But we are seeing some apartments which are not that traditional ‘investor’ type of stock being rented out, and they are likely to be going to people having to relocate due to weather-related damage.”