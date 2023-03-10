Is Christchurch’s rental market under pressure from Aucklanders?

Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures. Video first published November 22 2022.

Increasing numbers of Aucklanders are inquiring about Christchurch rental properties, and it comes at a time when the city’s rental market is already tight, some property managers say.

Realestate.co.nz search figures from the past 60 weeks showed that interest in Christchurch rentals from Aucklanders had been trending upward for the last year.

But a spokesperson said it was too soon to tell if there had been an increase in interest after the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Another three to four weeks of data was necessary before it would be possible to see if there were any trends influenced by recent weather events, she said.

Propertyscouts director Ryan Weir said his company’s Christchurch branch had been receiving more inquiries from North Islanders recently.

The interest was not just coming from Auckland, it was coming from everywhere in the North Island, he said.

“There is a rental property advertised at the moment, and it has about 15 people interested. Most of them are from the North Island: Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, and Palmerston North.”

Demand for Christchurch rentals was high, and there were not enough quality listings for families, so tenants were having to compete, he said.

“Good quality family homes are getting snapped up. Our team listed one today, and have had over 30 inquiries for it already.”

At the same time, there was an over-supply of two-bedroom units and townhouses in the city area, including the inner city surrounding suburbs, he said.

Bayleys Christchurch property management team leader Lisa Iliffe said her team had a couple of inquiries from Aucklanders over recent days.

But they only had 20 properties listed currently, whereas in previous years they would have 30 to 35 listed all the time, she said.

“So supply is short, and properties are renting quickly to people that attend the viewings. But there has really only been a shortage over the last six to nine months.”

One reason was that a lot of landlords had sold due to the healthy homes standards, tenancy law changes and new tax policies, while new builds were snatched up by first home buyers, she said.

“People also see Christchurch as a cheaper city to live in compared to Auckland and Wellington, and we have had an influx of people coming here from the north and overseas.”

That had led to a general shortage in most areas of Christchurch, except the CBD and Selwyn, which still had plenty of rentals available, she said.

Ray White head of property management Zac Snelling said there was increased interest in Christchurch rentals from Auckland, but his teams were seeing similar in all directions.

“Interest is coming from Auckland and the Bay of Plenty to Christchurch and other areas, but there is also more Bay of Plenty residents looking to relocate up to Auckland.”

Earlier this week, one of Ray White’s Auckland offices had a rental viewing which had 58 people booked to attend, and many of them were from out-of-town, he said.

“We saw significant evidence of this in Christchurch after the earthquakes.

“Trends show natural disasters can have a huge impact on households who may have already been thinking of a sea change, or where the events themselves provided a catalyst to take the plunge and make the move.”

It was not just Christchurch and Auckland where out-of-town interest in rental properties was up.

Lodge Real Estate managing director Jeremy O’Rourke, who is based in Hamilton, said the rental side of his business had seen an uptick in enquiries from outside Hamilton, primarily from Auckland.

The majority of his agency’s website traffic was currently from Auckland, he said.

“In 2022, 51% of our website visitors were from Hamilton and Auckland was our second-biggest market. Now it’s flipped and 38% of our website visitors are from Auckland, and only 28% are from Hamilton.

“Thirty-five percent of our rental lettings over the last month have been to people from out-of-town, and they have predominantly been Aucklanders.”

Hamilton was somewhat sheltered from the effects of natural disasters, which were on Aucklanders’ minds at the moment, he said.

“But the increase in interest is a continuation of existing trends, with Hamilton’s easy-living benefits and other regions’ challenges also combining to drive interest from outside the city.”