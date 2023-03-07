The real price of renting in the capital: Giving up on home ownership

Wellington renters feel locked out of the housing market by the cost of rent in the capital.

The majority of renters say the inability to save for a deposit while renting is killing their home-owning dreams, according to a recent Stuff NowNext Survey.

That feeling is compounded in the capital, where rents may not have risen as much as in the rest of the country in the past 12 months, but are still the most expensive in Aotearoa-New Zealand.

Wellington renter Sam Beetham​ shares a three-bedroom villa in Mount Victoria with his partner, a flatmate, and Beetham’s son, 11, who lives with them part of the week. The rent is $835 per week, which Beetham says is “actually very good for the area”, despite it being $275 above the capital’s median weekly rent of $560.

A full time civil servant, he picks up the lion’s share of the rent, paying about $500 a week for his bedroom and the spare room for his son, and says he would struggle to get by if his partner hadn’t moved in with him. "If I never got a pay increase ever again, the chances of me owning a house in Wellington that's reasonably central would be practically zero.”

He has owned a home before outside Wellington, and with the benefit of hindsight, regrets letting it go. But he’s still hopeful that circumstances will change, and he can buy again one day.

For him, the cost of rent is compounded by the insecurity of renting.

"She's a great landlady, there's certainly way worse. But she has told us she's looking at selling the property at some point. We have tried looking around at what's out there and there's not a lot, so we do have some anxiety about that."

Constantly being forced to move when landlords either sell, or want their properties back, has caused "massive upheaval in our lives", and means they have to "compete with students to find a place that's suitable for grownups to live".

"The crux of the problem is that, if you're grownups, you flat with people to try and get a place that's not a s...hole with $30 panel heaters from Bunnings that are basically as warm as a fart.

"It is absurdly expensive. There's no other way to describe it. I'm aware that apparently the rents might have come down. But you're not really seeing any evidence of that, from my perspective."

Repeatedly moving at a stage in his life where he wanted to provide a stable, nurturing environment for his family was “eye-wateringly expensive and incredibly stressful”.

A recent Stuff NowNext Survey showed renters were evenly split in terms of whether they believed they would be likely to own a home in the future. About 45% of respondents said it would be unlikely they would ever own a home. Of those people, the majority are renters 45-years-old and over.

About 35% of respondents thought it was likely they would buy one day – most of those respondents were in the 18-34 age group (27%). Only about 7% of respondents said they would move to another region where renting would likely be cheaper.

More than 61% of respondents said the inability to save enough for a deposit was the main reason they had given up on the homeownership dream, with the majority of those (69%) being in the 18 to 34 age bracket.

Supplied Madeleine Cousins, right, and two of her three flatmates, who are now renting a "clean, dry" flat in Newtown, Wellington.

For Victoria University student Madeleine Cousins​, 21, renting in Wellington has been “very chaotic”.

In three years she has lived in four flats, and dealt with a nosy landlord going through her rubbish, poor maintenance, and on one occasion, a flood that included rain water pouring in the ceiling like a waterfall.

In her experience, and that of her friends, those occurrences seem to be par for the course flatting as a student in Wellington.

SUPPLIED The 21 year old student says flatting in Wellington can be chaotic. Especially when the flat is so badly maintained it rains inside.

Now, she’s in a clean, dry flat that she shares with three others. It doesn’t come cheap, however. They pay $900 a week for the privilege and can only just make ends meet.

“I don't eat all the vegetables that I would like to eat,” says Cousins, who pays $235 a week for her room. "My grandma sends me a bit of money every week and that's honestly probably what gets me through.”

Despite still hoping to own her own home one day, Cousins says it's “virtually impossible” to save anything when rents and the cost of living are so high.