69-year-old living in his ute as he can't find a place to rent

Stuart Escolme stands with his ute he's been sleeping in for the past two months while he searches for a rental property.

Homeless on Waiheke Island because he cannot find a rental, Stuart Escolme is grateful he owns a ute.

The 69-year-old bus driver and landscape gardener needs all the legroom he can get.

Escolme, who has lived on the Auckland island for 41 years, has been living and sleeping in his truck for the past two months, among the mowers and weedeaters he uses for work.

“I park anywhere and everywhere.”

While he has had depressive periods in the past eight weeks, he keeps a sense of humour about his situation.

He said housing on Waiheke was in the worst shape he’d seen it in the four decades it’d been home.

At the 2018 Census, there were 3780 occupied private dwellings on the island and 2079 unoccupied dwellings.

In 2021, the number of rentals listed dropped by 47%.

But there are hundreds of properties reserved for holiday accommodation or holiday homes, like Airbnb. The website boasts about 200 short-term stays at any one time.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Long-term Waiheke residents are finding it harder to cope with rising prices and a lack of affordable housing on the island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

TradeMe had just 24 rental property listings on Waiheke on Monday.

Waiheke Best Rentals & Property Management broker Nelly Toia said holiday accommodation was a factor in making it increasingly difficult to find rentals on the island.

“There is no incentive for owners to do long-term rents, no tax breaks from the government or any other help.

“Owners are taking them out of the long-term rental market and doing short-term rentals to friends and family or for holiday rentals.”

Mark Smith Mawhiti on Waiheke Island features an award-winning pavilion. The house is available as an Airbnb holiday rental.

She said many expat Kiwis were also buying homes, but leaving them empty while finishing off jobs overseas.

“It’s kind of sad seeing local or friends having to move off island to find a house to live in.”

The average home for rent sits about $700 a week on Waiheke, but homeowners can make between $200 and $500 a night on Airbnb.

Escolme has been renting for about two years now. His partner Michelle McRae died in 2020 and he left the home they were both living in.

He’s since flatted with others, which was going fine until they had a son move home and take his room.

He has been searching online and through word of mouth for a place to stay and hasn’t had one bite.

He said his age made things difficult as it was rare to have a 69-year-old flatting on Waiheke.

Escolme, who drives for Fullers buses, showers at work. He eats out most nights and jokes Waiheke has some fine cuisine.

./Stuff Stuart Escolme is living out of his ute for the time being.

“In spite of all the troubles there here there is still a community feel and people are good.

“They are all empathetic and some are so kind to offer a shower and a room for a night from time to time.”

Affordability wasn’t the issue for him, although he said rent prices had crept up a lot over the last few years.

His son, who has a young family, is also struggling to find a rental on the island.

His niece had to move into Auckland city, away from Waiheke, which she had called home her entire life.

Escolme said he regretted selling a home he once owned on the island for $300,000 in 2008.

“I have made some crazy decisions in my life.”

While he holds hope something will come up for him, the last two months living in his truck have tested him mentally.

“I don’t know what I am doing. I feel like a pied piper at times.”