Massive new Kāinga Ora apartments deliver Auckland a new take on state housing

A new 276-unit housing Kāinga Ora housing development has opened in Auckland CBD.

A four-year build, which followed a global search to see how to do state housing differently, is finally complete.

Kāinga Ora has opened its flagship housing development, Te Mātāwai, in Auckland CBD.

Te Mātāwai is made up of 276 apartments, across three distinct buildings. Each tower has been built with different groups of residents in mind, as part of this “mixed community” state housing development.

That community can gather in shared event spaces and courtyard nestled between art and design inspired by Te Waihorotiu – the stream sacred to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei which used to run down Queen St but now runs under it.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Te Mātāwai features shared spaces, including a courtyard and event rooms.

The buildings cost about $140 million, according to Kāinga Ora.

Across the three buildings, Kāinga Ora architects envision three groups coming together. At the south side of the development, at the Waitapu building, the plan is for Kāinga Ora to rent apartments on the private market. There are 76 apartments there.

The other two buildings, Waiora and Wainui, will be used for public housing, with one of them reserved for wraparound “supported living” care. That adds 200 public houses to around about 37,000 state houses in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Art from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei features across Te Mātāwai.

As well as the 276 apartments, Te Mātāwai features shared facilities including a medical office, common rooms and event spaces.

Construction started for Te Mātāwai in 2019, after the demolition of the old Greys Ave flats. Kāinga Ora bulldozed 87 of those units, saying they were no longer fit for purpose, to start construction on one of its most ambitious developments.

The dilapidated flats, which had been labelled “a slum”, had been built in the 1950s.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Te Mātawai has views of Myers Park, and sits on Greys Ave in the Auckland CBD.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who opened the development on Thursday, said the mixed-community model meant it wouldn’t return to its slum-like past.

He said this was “the best practice design” for public housing in Aotearoa, putting research into different models into practice and providing extra wraparound support.

Kāhui Tū Kaha, a social service provider run by Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Whātua, has partnered with Kāinga Ora to offer around-the-clock services as hapori kaitiaki – or “community guardians”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Minister Barbara Edmonds, Green MP Chloe Swarbrick and Green co-leader Marama Davidson take a selfie on the balcony of a new Te Mātāwai apartment.

Its chief executive, Barbara Browne,​ said Kāhui Te Kaha would work to help vulnerable people reconnect with Tāmaki Makaurau in a supported living enviroment.

“This is a place where it’s culturally safe and connected,” she said.

Ngāti Whātua and parliamentarians, including Hipkins and Housing Minister Megan Woods, toured Te Mātāwai on Thursday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Te Mātāwai was built on the site of the old Greys Ave flats, built in the 1950s.

Woods said this was the first time Kāinga Ora had opened a mixed-housing development, combining supported living with market and public rentals.

“We need to be building communities, we need to be bringing different people together to live together,” she said.

Local hapū Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei partnered with the build, including on the artistic design of the buildings and shared spaces.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust deputy chairperson Ngarimu Blair said his hapū wanted to help provide “a place of reconnection, manaaki and care” in the city.