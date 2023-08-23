We have 'drastically terrible' credit scores: This is how we got a rental

Trent Matika, left, and Shannon Hewitt, at their rental home in Māpua which they secured just over a week after moving to the region.

Trent Matika and his partner have been the tenants from hell – with rent arrears and intentional damage - but they’ve turned over a new leaf and say their history doesn’t stop them securing a home to rent.

In fact, in their latest move – to Māpua, Tasman, from Hawke’s Bay – they were offered a home just over a week after moving, even though their credit scores remain “drastically terrible”, according to Matika himself.

He wants to help other tenants move on from past mistakes by sharing the techniques he uses to secure a rental.

”I see so many people struggling to get a home so I thought I'd stop in and let yous know what I do, that never sees us sleeping in our cars or streets,” Matika, 30, shared in a social media post.

“There's never been a period where we have had to sleep in a motel or our car as a result of the housing shortage and I believe that's solely because of what I do while searching for a house.”

Matika says his credit score could not be much worse: “When I say a terrible credit score I mean so terrible that every lender will automatically decline my application without a second thought: Straight into the bin.” However, he and partner Shannon Hewitt, 26, do have “healthy references and rental history”.

He says he and Hewitt, who have been together eight years and have rented four homes in that time, “completely ruined” the first one.

“We were young and partying hard, had holes, broken windows from our mates staying, arrears in our rent which left us with a termination letter and a debt of over $4 grand in rent payments and damages. We have since paid this off.”

He says the couple had “no rich parents or savings”, were “suffering from hardships of life”, and were just “young and dumb”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Mapua rental home of Trent Matika and Shannon Hewitt.

Despite this checkered past, the couple manage to get a whare with “a few simple steps”, Matika says:

His first advice is to be completely honest about your history, including debts, rent arrears and terminations. “Most landlords understand we have a past. If it's a bad past, then they just need to be convinced that the future is going to be the opposite.”

Prospective tenants should create a templated letter to try to persuade landlords. In the letter, personalised for each rental, tenants should “amplify” their qualities and skills.

“Mention any qualities that you have that the landlord and the house may benefit from. For me, I always mention my gardening skills.”

In terms of their own presentation, Matika recommends tenants treat house viewings like job interviews.

“Turn up in your best attire. Scrub up and have a shower. Wear your nicest clothes, spare 30 bucks for a hair cut and brush your teeth.

“Most landlords or property managers use the house viewing as a chance to get to know you a little more. Use this opportunity to give them the best impression of yourself you possibly could.”

Make a good first impression

Matika says prospective tenants should show appreciation of the house, and engage the landlord or manager as soon as possible.

“With so many people coming to viewings, [30 seconds] is all the time you have to convince the landlord at house viewings. Come prepared with what you want to say that will persuade them to look your way.

“Ensure you mention who you are, where you’re from, your finances, and what you could bring to the property.”

Nelson Mail The couple needed a home that allowed pets; they have two cats.

Turning up in a clean, undamaged car is also critical.

”Landlords and property managers look at this as a representation of you. So if your car is a mess, they will assume that your bedroom is too, and most likely your life.”

He recommends showing enthusiasm for the property.

“Emphasise under your breath how lucky you would be to receive this whare. Say this quiet enough to be polite to other viewers, but loud enough for the landlords to hear.”

The strategy isn’t finished once a tenant has applied. Instead, they should follow up proactively, Matika says: “Who cares about being annoying. When constantly following up, you’re essentially reminding them daily, that you exist.

“So even if you weren't on the top of their prospective tenants, you become highly noticed by them; simply by being constantly being in contact with them. This is a great thing!”

Matika, who is opening his own food truck called Uncle Hemi’s in the next few weeks, serving “delicious Māori comfort food and seafood meals” says this has worked for him twice in the past.

”I kept following up and they ended up giving it to ME because they could see that I wanted the house more.”

He says his formula is guaranteed to be successful eventually.

“It tears my heart that our people are struggling to get houses so I hope this information enhances someone else’s success,” Matika says.