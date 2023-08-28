After a tenant refused to agree to a flatmate, her landlord served her notice

Three weeks after Helen Stevenson moved into her rental property, her landlord emailed, asking if she’d consider having a flatmate join her in the home.

When Stevenson said no, she was asked to move out. However, Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Michael Brennan found this wasn’t a retaliatory claim by the landlord.

At a tribunal hearing in Nelson, the tribunal heard from Stevenson, and Brenda Davy, a Harcourts property manager acting for owner Stephen Dalliessi.

According to the ruling, Stevenson’s tenancy was arranged remotely, before she moved from Wellington. According to the tenancy agreement, no more than one person could live in the three-bedroom home, the ruling said.

The tenancy began on 2 March 2023. However, three weeks later, the landlord emailed Stevenson to float the idea of a boarder or flatmate joining her in the property.

Stevenson said no, telling her landlord she wanted her own space.

A few days later, the landlord called Stevenson, telling her the owner had “unexpectedly advised them he required the premises back due a change in his circumstances”, the ruling said.

Stevenson was given written notice to leave on June 5. However, finding a new home earlier than expected, she gave her own 28 days notice and moved out in May.

Stevenson claimed the notice was retaliatory. Under the Residential Tenancies Act, a landlord can’t evict their tenant in retaliation for standing up to their rights.

However, a claim must be made within 28 working days of the eviction notice, and Stevenson missed that window, only claiming at the end of May.

However, Brennan added that he found the grounds for termination were “unrelated to any prior discussion, and rejection, regarding a possible boarder”.

Stevenson also failed in her claim the landlord “harassed” her about accepting a boarder, breaching her right to quiet enjoyment of her property.

Brennan disagreed. “I do not consider the tenant has evidenced any landlord behaviours relating to the brief exploration of a boarder, or elsewhere, that could be construed in any way to be considered harassment,” the ruling said.

Brennan also rejected Stevenson’s request for compensation for moving costs, but awarded her a rent rebate of $354 and reimbursed her filing fee.